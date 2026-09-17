WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook: All UAE subscribers need to know about prices, features

Meta, the owner of WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms, has launched its new subscription service — Meta One — in the UAE for individuals, creators and businesses.

The company says core features across its apps and Meta AI will remain free for UAE residents and the subscriptions will unlock additional and more compute-intensive functions.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is all the UAE subscribers need to know about the prices and benefits that Meta offers for its subscribers in the UAE.

Key facts

More than 50 features; 15 million subscriptions and trials recorded till Tuesday

Available across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Meta AI, with Edits and AI glasses to follow

Pricing, features and availability vary by region, app and account

What Meta One offers

Meta says Edits Plus will join the Meta One lineup, adding extra cloud storage for cross-device project syncing. It will also allow greater access to an upcoming Edits assistant designed to help creators analyse Instagram insights and generate content ideas.

Subscribers will get more "self-expression features" and AI usage, the company says, adding that the aim is to help creators "spend more time creating and less time guessing", as well as to help grow businesses.

Meta says it launched with more than 50 features on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Meta AI, and will expand to Edits, AI glasses, and more over time.

Plans for individuals and AI power users

Earlier this year, the tech giant launched Meta One single product plans — Instagram Plus, Facebook Plus and WhatsApp Plus — offering exclusive new features for Instagram and Facebook and more organisation and personalisation on WhatsApp.

According to Meta, these plans are seeing strong retention. Instagram Plus has recently added custom DM and Story fonts, notifications when certain people view a user's Story, and DM previews. Facebook Plus will add customisation options for Messenger, offer more Reels insights, and expand super reactions to Reels and Feed posts. WhatsApp Plus will test storage for chat and media backups and Focus Schedules, which is a feature that hides or mutes chats on a schedule.

Meta One also offers Core and Premium bundle plans, which combine the features from single product plans with "compute-intensive AI capabilities,"

This means more media generation with Meta AI, including creating and editing images and generating videos powered by Muse models, and more use of in-app AI tools like Restyle on Instagram.

Plans for creators and businesses

Meta says that Meta One creator and business plans add professional tools and AI directly into existing apps to help creators.

These are the new features part of Meta One for this group:

Enhanced profile that showcases their website, locations, and what people say about them

Bold follow button on reels

Follow invitations sent automatically to people who engage with their content

Enhanced version of Meta Business Agent to improve communication with customers

Meta says it will continue to add features and agent skills built to help small businesses and creators with end-to-end marketing, business operations, content creation, and optimisation. It added that it will bring Edits Plus to Meta One, a new product plan that offers more cloud storage.

How to get Meta One

Meta One plans are now available globally and start at Dh5.99 a month for single products, Dh22.99 a month for individual bundles, and Dh46.99 a month for creator and business bundles.

Single product plans

Instagram Plus, which costs Dh7.99 a month

WhatsApp Plus, which costs Dh5.99 a month.

Facebook Plus, which costs Dh7.99 a month.

Bundle plans for individuals and AI power users

Core costs Dh22.99 a month, and helps users restyle more stories on Instagram, use voice effects and creative tools more often, and generate more images and videos with Meta AI. Plus, people can use individual app features (Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, Facebook Plus).

Premium costs Dh76.99 a month, which comes with everything in Core, with the most room to create content with Meta AI and across a family of apps.

Bundle plans for businesses and creators