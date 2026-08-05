WhatsApp groups get three major features you will actually use

WhatsApp is making busy group conversations easier to manage with a set of new features designed for announcements, decisions and smaller side discussions.

The headline addition is @all, which lets a user notify every member of a group with a single mention. It is intended for urgent messages such as office closures, event deadlines or last-minute changes, removing the need to tag members individually.

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An @all message can trigger an alert even when the group itself is muted. However, users can separately disable @all notifications through WhatsApp’s notification settings. To limit misuse in larger conversations, only admins can use the feature in groups containing more than 32 people.

Polls are also receiving three useful upgrades. Creators can now set an end time, after which voting automatically closes, and hide voter names when a group needs more private responses. Poll questions can also be edited for up to 15 minutes after being posted, making it possible to correct a typo or clarify confusing wording without starting again.

The third update makes it faster to create a new group from an existing conversation. A Create a similar group option allows users to select members from the current chat rather than adding every participant manually. It could prove useful for separating a project team, planning a surprise or moving an off-topic discussion away from the main group, WhatsApp announced.

Meta's messaging app says the features are being introduced now. They may not appear for every Android and iPhone user immediately, as app updates are commonly distributed in stages.

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