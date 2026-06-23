Samsung’s next foldables cleared for launch: What to expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series

Samsung's next generation of foldable smartphones appears to be ready for the spotlight. A series of recent regulatory filings and certification listings suggest the company has entered the final stretch before its expected Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, where it is widely tipped to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Watch 9 lineup.

According to a Forbes report, recent FCC certifications in the US and BIS approvals in India indicate Samsung's upcoming foldables are nearing commercial release, a key milestone that typically signals hardware development is complete and mass production is underway. Industry reports also point to a simultaneous global rollout rather than a staggered launch strategy.

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The biggest talking point this year is Samsung's reported decision to launch two book-style foldables instead of one. Alongside the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the company is expected to introduce a new Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide model designed around a broader display format. Reports suggest the Wide variant will feature a 5.4-inch outer display and a wider inner screen aimed at improving video playback and everyday usability compared to traditional tall foldables.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to push Samsung's engineering ambitions even further. Leaks point to a remarkably thin 4.1mm profile when unfolded, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging and a premium camera system. Some reports have also hinted at improvements to the foldable display crease, one of the most common complaints among foldable smartphone users.

Display technology could be another area of focus. Reports from South Korea suggest the Fold 8 Wide may use thicker ultra-thin glass than the Ultra model, potentially improving durability while also affecting crease visibility. Whether Samsung's crease-reduction technology showcased earlier this year makes its way into either device remains to be seen.

Software is expected to play an equally important role. The Fold 8 series is widely rumoured to launch with One UI 9 and deeper integration of Google's Gemini AI platform, bringing a new generation of AI-powered assistants and productivity tools to Samsung's foldable ecosystem.

With less than a month until Samsung's Unpacked event in London on July 22, stay tuned for more information about the premium foldable market, a category that is becoming increasingly competitive as even rivals like Apple prepare their own flexible-screen devices.

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