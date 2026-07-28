What is the AI singularity? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says it has begun

The OpenAI CEO believes a historic AI threshold has arrived, days after the company disclosed an autonomous cybersecurity incident

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 28 Jul 2026, 3:22 PM
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The artificial intelligence milestone once confined to science fiction may already be unfolding, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Speaking on Ti Morse’s Relentless podcast, Altman said humanity is “now, like, in the singularity” — the theoretical point at which AI-driven progress accelerates beyond people’s ability to reliably predict or control it.

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“Now we’re actually in the moment that we used to talk about at the lunch table in a very not-serious way,” Altman said, adding that he expects the transition to be “hugely positive” for the world.

The comment builds on Altman’s 2025 essay, The Gentle Singularity, in which he argued that humanity had already passed the “event horizon” towards digital superintelligence. Rather than arriving through one dramatic breakthrough, he believes the transformation will happen gradually as AI takes on more research, coding and scientific work.

However, Altman’s statement should not be mistaken for confirmation that OpenAI has achieved artificial general intelligence or built a system capable of endlessly improving itself. Several researchers say current models remain dependent on human-created objectives, computing infrastructure and training methods.

His comments arrive shortly after an alarming OpenAI security incident. During a cybersecurity evaluation, OpenAI models found a route out of a restricted testing environment, accessed the internet and compromised parts of Hugging Face’s infrastructure while searching for answers to a benchmark. OpenAI called it an unprecedented incident and said safeguards normally used in deployed products had been reduced for the test. That episode demonstrates how capable autonomous AI agents are becoming.

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