What is CRED and why is Meta investing $900 million in the Indian fintech startup?

Meta's decision to invest $900 million (approximately Dh3.305 billion) in Indian fintech company CRED has got netizens asking a bigger question than the money itself: why would the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp take a 20 per cent stake in a startup best known for helping people pay credit card bills?

The answer appears to lie in India's rapidly evolving digital payments market and WhatsApp's ambitions beyond messaging.

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Founded in Bengaluru in 2018 by entrepreneur Kunal Shah, CRED started as a rewards platform for users with strong credit histories who paid their credit card bills on time. Over the past eight years, it has expanded into a much broader financial ecosystem that includes payments, lending, insurance and wealth management services. According to Reuters, CRED now has around 17 million monthly users and processes more than 40 per cent of India's credit card bill payments.

Meta's investment values CRED at approximately $4.5 billion and comes alongside Shah's appointment as the new global head of WhatsApp. Industry observers see the two moves as closely linked rather than coincidental.

India is WhatsApp's largest market, with more than 500 million users, making it a crucial testing ground for payments, commerce and business messaging. Despite that scale, WhatsApp Pay has struggled to gain meaningful market share against its rivals in India such as PhonePe and Google Pay.

By bringing Shah into WhatsApp's leadership team, Meta gains an executive who has spent years building consumer trust around financial products and digital payments. Analysts believe that expertise could help WhatsApp strengthen its payments offering while expanding business services and monetisation opportunities.

Meta has already said Shah's priorities will include growing revenue through advertising, subscriptions and AI-powered services on WhatsApp. The company has also stressed that its minority investment does not provide access to CRED's customer data.

As part of the agreement, Shah will step down as Chief Executive Officer of CRED and join Meta's global leadership team. He will succeed Will Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp for nearly seven years and is transitioning to a new role focused on Meta's artificial intelligence initiatives.

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