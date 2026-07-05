Weebly websites to shut down for UAE, Saudi Arabia, 65 more countries from September

Customers will have access to the account till December 2026, although sites will be unpublished

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 5:48 PM
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US-based free website builder Weebly will no longer be available for customers in 67 countries, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman after September 2026, according to an email seen by Khaleej Times.

Weebly said it is "winding down" services in different nations "due to changes in regulation and to simplify our global operations". The firm released a timeline of gradual changes, to help existing users access their data before the site shuts down.

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Starting 29 June, customers of 67 countries were no longer able to publish any new pages.

What UAE users should do before Weebly shutdown

September 27, 2026: Weebly websites will be unpublished. Before this date, users should download site content and data. Follow these steps:

  • Go to Account Settings, click on My Data, and select Download My Data. This will help you migrate your content to another website provider, or retain it.

  • Concerned about privacy? Ask Weebly to delete your data, through the Erase Data and Forget Me option under the My Data tab on your account page.

December 26, 2026: Last date of accessing Weebly account.

Until this date, you will have access to the account, although sites will be unpublished. This period helps users move their site, domains, and data to another service. Domain names can be moved to another registrar only after 60 days from the registration date.

According to the Weebly website, users must make sure that they do not make changes to your registrant contact information (email, phone number, first/last name), as this will lead to a 60-day registrar lock and prevent you from transferring your domain name.

Note that domain name transfers work differently for country-specific domains; users must contact Weebly's support team for assistance.

How to unlock, transfer domain name

  • From your Weebly Dashboard, go to websites, and click on Domains, then select Manage Domain.

  • Disable registrar lock, get EPP authorisation code, and copy the full code. Disabling registrar lock will also disable privacy protection. It is important to set privacy protection once again with the new registrar.

  • Follow the instructions for the newly chosen registrar as the rest of the transfer process will be managed by them

Why is Weebly winding down?

While the firm attributed it to "a change in regulation," online users have argued that Square, which acquired Weebly in 2018, is pushing its platform 'Square Online'.

Square is originally a US-based payment processor, and the firm says it has since evolved into the "largest business tech platform". It calls Square Online a "free online store" but clarifies that those who do not sell online can also use it to build their websites.

In an earlier support update for the Weebly Website Builder, Square Online was consistently referred to as a better alternative, although at the time, it was said that Square "has no plans to discontinue the Weebly website builder".

Which countries will Weebly no longer be available in? 

  1. Albania

  2. Algeria

  3. Andorra

  4. Armenia

  5. Aruba

  6. Azerbaijan

  7. Bahamas

  8. Bahrain

  9. Bangladesh

  10. Barbados

  11. Belarus

  12. Benin

  13. Bosnia and Herzegovina

  14. Cambodia

  15. Cameroon

  16. Chile

  17. Colombia

  18. Congo

  19. Costa Rica

  20. Côte d'Ivoire

  21. Ecuador

  22. Egypt

  23. Ethiopia

  24. French Polynesia

  25. Gabon

  26. Georgia

  27. Ghana

  28. Guinea

  29. Iceland

  30. Jordan

  31. Kazakhstan

  32. Kenya

  33. Laos

  34. Malaysia

  35. Mauritius

  36. Moldova

  37. Montenegro

  38. Morocco

  39. Nepal

  40. New Caledonia

  41. Nigeria

  42. Oman

  43. Pakistan

  44. Palau

  45. Paraguay

  46. Peru

  47. Russia

  48. Saudi Arabia

  49. Senegal

  50. Serbia

  51. Sierra Leone

  52. Singapore

  53. South Korea

  54. Suriname

  55. Taiwan

  56. Tajikistan

  57. Tanzania

  58. Thailand

  59. Turkey

  60. Uganda

  61. Ukraine

  62. United Arab Emirates

  63. Uruguay

  64. Uzbekistan

  65. Vietnam

  66. Zambia

  67. Zimbabwe

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