Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday, November 24, as AI-linked shares retreated from an Nvidia-fuelled rally, with investors awaiting inflation data for a final clue on monetary policy before the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

Sentiment was further dented by a Wall Street Journal report that the United States was preparing to raise tariffs on China and other countries.

The pullback followed outsized gains on Monday, when Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO in a historic reversal. Nvidia shares surged 31.5 per cent in that session, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company's market value, but eased 5.7 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

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Semiconductor stocks were set to give back some of the prior session's gains. Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology fell between 5.6 per cent and 7 per cent in premarket trading.

Neocloud and data-centre companies, which surged in the prior session, were also under pressure. CoreWeave was down 5.4 per cent, while IREN and Nebius lost 5.2 per cent each.

"Nvidia's stock price decline on Tuesday is to be expected after such a large rally in the previous session... the return of Huang does not mean that the challenges facing AI are over," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB.

Before Monday's rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned the sector's debt-fueled spending and the returns it could generate.

Concerns about potential regulatory scrutiny after the Democrats' midterm sweep, along with Huang's exit earlier this month, had added to the unease.

Anthropic's blockbuster market debut last week also failed to revive investor appetite for the sector. The AI lab's shares were last down 5.6 per cent at $82.71 in premarket trading, below their $83 IPO price.

At 8.38am ET, Dow E-minis were down 320 points, or 0.64 per cent, and S&P 500 E-minis were down 87 points, or 1.2 per cent. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 557 points, or 2.08 per cent.

Adding to policymakers' recent calls for caution, New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that persistently high inflation continued to point to tighter monetary policy. He added that the pace of any further rate increases would depend on incoming economic data.

Wednesday's US PCE inflation report will be the final major data release before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee meeting and a key test for markets.

"While Jensen Huang is undoubtedly important for financial markets, in our view dovish Fed comments are the only way to stabilize tech stocks and global indices in the long term," Brooks added.

Money markets show traders are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike next month and see a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move, up from zero a day earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Among other movers, Hewlett Packard Enterprise fell 13.3 per cent as investors focused on margin pressure despite a sharply raised fiscal 2027 outlook.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree gained 6.1 per cent after raising its annual profit forecast.