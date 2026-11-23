[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog as Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as president and CEO, 11 days after he stepped down on November 12]

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday, November 23, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq soaring nearly 6 per cent, as investors piled into AI-linked stocks after Nvidia said it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately.

Nvidia shares surged more than 28.2 per cent following the extraordinary reversal. Huang's return came after mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump. He had departed after unverified reports concerning alleged extramarital affairs, including an allegation involving a suspected Chinese spy.

The AI behemoth is widely regarded as a cornerstone of the AI trade, and its sharp rebound helped lift sentiment across the sector after weeks of heavy selling.

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"Overall, it brings a lot of confidence... in the sense that at least for now, things are going to be okay, that the company is going to be okay. It just makes everyone feel a little more confident that the right guy is back," said Andre Bakhos, managing member at Ingenium Analytics LLC.

Chip stocks were the top gainers. Advanced Micro Devices gained 6 per cent, while Micron Technology MU.O rose 13.7 per cent. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 12.5 per cent.

Neocloud and data-center companies also climbed. CoreWeave rose 25 per cent, IREN gained 28 per cent and Nebius advanced 24.4 per cent.

At 9.43am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,059.73 points, or 2.20 per cent, to 49,208.04, the S&P 500 gained 278.00 points, or 4.04 per cent, to 7,188.39 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1,328.21 points, or 5.87 per cent, to 23,945.94.

Elsewhere, Zscaler jumped 17.5 per cent after CrowdStrike said on Monday it would buy the cybersecurity provider in an all-stock deal that values Zscaler at about $43.9 billion.

CrowdStrike shares fell 9 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.98-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.79-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 7 new highs and 96 new lows.