VPN in UAE: 6 million downloads in half a year; Dh2 million fine for misuse

The UAE has recorded the highest adoption of virtual private network (VPN) applications globally over the past five and a half years.

According to Cybernews, the VPN adoption rate in UAE was 65.78 per cent during 2020 to first half of 2025, followed by Qatar (55.43 per cent), Singapore (38.23 per cent), Nauru (35.49 per cent), Oman (31 per cent), Saudi Arabia (28.93 per cent), Netherlands (21.77 per cent), UK (19.63 per cent), Kuwait (17.88 per cent) and Luxembourg (17.3 per cent).

During the first six months of 2025 alone, residents in the UAE downloaded 6.11 million VPN apps, compared to 9.2 million in 2024, 7.81 million in 2023, and 6.54 million in 2022.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If the current pace continues, downloads this year are expected to surpass last year’s figures.

The continued growth in VPN use also coincides with the UAE’s rising population, which reached a record 11.44 million, according to Worldometer data.

Is it legal to use VPN?

Residents in the UAE are allowed to use VPN apps, but their misuse could result in severe penalties for violators.

Under Federal Decree Law No. (34) of 2021 on combatting rumours and cybercrimes, it is a serious offence to use a VPN for illegal purposes — including committing a crime or concealing one’s IP address to access websites, calling apps, or gaming platforms blocked by the UAE government.

The UAE residents who violate the law and misuse VPNs could face imprisonment and fines between Dh500,000 and Dh2 million.

High adoption rate of VPN in the GCC

Data compiled from Apple’s App Store and Google Play also showed other Gulf nations ranking among the top VPN users.

The UAE was followed by Qatar (39.6 per cent), Oman (36.7 per cent), Nauru (33.2 per cent), Singapore (27.5 per cent), Saudi Arabia (19.7), Netherlands (15.6 per cent), UK (15.4 per cent), Maldives (15 per cent), and Jordan (14.9 per cent)

The reason for the high adoption rate of VPN in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries is attributed to the restriction of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services such as those used by WhatsApp, Skype and FaceTime.

Cybernews added that VPN usage is on the rise globally for various reasons, including internet censorship and personal privacy concerns. The research found that VPN adoption is highest in regions with strong state-level internet restrictions, particularly in the Middle East region.

In contrast, Africa recorded the lowest VPN usage, with none of its 21 surveyed nations entering the top 50, and eight of the 10 countries with the lowest adoption rates being African.