Using public charging ports could get your data, passwords stolen, warns FBI

Business conditions improve at a faster rate
The FBI recently sent out a tweet warning against using public charging ports due to security reasons.
"Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices," they said.
The FBI has warned of this danger in the past as well. The cybercrime is referred to as 'juice jacking', which involves 'bad actors' or cyber-criminals loading malware onto public USB charging stations. They can use this malware to access your device as it is being charge, and then lock it or even export data and passwords to themselves. "Criminals can then use that information to access online accounts or sell it to other bad actors," says a warning on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.
The FBI asks the public to carry their own chargers and USB cords and plug them directly into electrical outlets in order to avoid juice jacking.
ALSO READ:
Business conditions improve at a faster rate
Digital onboarding process to provide instant trading access to clients
Rupee reached 81.78 to the US dollar on Monday, its highest in about a month
Tongyi Qianwen will initially be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace messaging app
Airbus delivered 127 aircraft between January and March, down 11%
Dubai FinTech Summit Dialogues focus on key issues facing the industry
The unusual event - the third such session in over twenty years - provides parliament with a chance to reject the massive loans given as part of the package
Fiscal balances are forecast to decrease, but remain in the surplus territory