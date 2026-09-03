Users report errors with ChatGPT, Codex as OpenAI investigates issue

Several users worldwide reported errors while using AI platforms including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Codex on September 3.

According to Downdetector, 73 per cent users reported issues with ChatGPT, while 15 per cent reported issues with Codex. A map of reported OpenAI problems showed several users affected in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other parts of UAE.

"We are investigating the issue for the listed services," OpenAI said on Thursday, at 06:58 PM GST. In a subsequent update, the company said they had applied the mitigation and are monitoring the recovery.

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At 07:43 PM GST, OpenAI said they had identified the issue and were experiencing degraded performance.

OpenAI delivers artificial intelligence solutions including ChatGPT for conversational AI, DALL-E for image generation, GPT-4 language models and the OpenAI API platform for developers seeking advanced AI capabilities.