US removes curbs on Anthropic's latest Fable, Mythos AI models

Anthropic said on Tuesday that the US Commerce Department lifted export controls on its most advanced Fable and Mythos AI models, less than three weeks after the company was ordered to suspend their access over national security risks.

Washington has stepped up oversight of new model releases to identify potential threats amid concerns that advanced AI models could be misused by military intelligence in China, Russia or other countries of concern.

A June 12 order requiring Anthropic to immediately restrict access for Mythos 5 and Fable 5 to foreign nationals prompted the company to disable both models for all users as there was no way to verify nationality in real time.

Last week, the US government allowed the company to release Mythos 5 but only to some "trusted" US organisations. The model — designed to detect cybersecurity vulnerabilities — had earlier been made available to a broader group of companies as part of its Glasswing project.

Anthropic said on Tuesday that all export controls on the models have now been lifted after the implementation of safeguards.

It is working with the US government to expand access to Mythos 5 to the broader set of domestic and international partners in the Glasswing program, it said in a blog post. Fable 5, which is intended for the general public and has stronger safeguards, will be available from Wednesday.

Anthropic, which has had a rocky relationship with US President Donald Trump's administration this year, also said it was deepening its collaboration with the US government, giving designated government partners expanded early access to both its models.

It is also working with Amazon, Microsoft, Google and other Glasswing partners to develop shared common standards to assess and fix potential AI jailbreaks (techniques that bypass safeguards), including a system to rank the severity of such jailbreaks.

Increased scrutiny of AI models this month began with US President Donald Trump's signing of an executive order establishing a voluntary framework for AI developers to offer "covered frontier models" to ​the U.S. government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners.

Like Anthropic, rival OpenAI has also faced restrictions. It said on Friday that it had delayed a full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the US government's request, limiting its access to a small group of vetted partners.

Anthropic's relationship with the US government has been particularly tense. The Pentagon earlier this year designated the company a "supply-chain risk", preventing contractors from using Anthropic's AI when working for the US military, after the company refused to allow its models to be used for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons systems.

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have confidentially filed for US initial public offerings.