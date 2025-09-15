  • search in Khaleej Times
US, China reach 'framework' deal over TikTok: Treasury Chief Bessent

In mid-June, Trump extended a deadline for the popular video-sharing app by another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the United States

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 5:17 PM

The United States and China have reached a "framework" for a deal to settle their dispute over TikTok, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday after the two sides held trade talks in Madrid.

"We have a framework for a TikTok deal," he told reporters, adding that US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will speak on Friday to "complete" the agreement.

TikTok is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance. A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before US President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

But the Republican, whose 2024 election campaign relied heavily on social media and who has said he is fond of TikTok, put the ban on pause.

In mid-June, Trump extended a deadline for the popular video-sharing app by another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the United States. That extension is due to expire on Wednesday.