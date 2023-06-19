Unlock the full potential of your HUAWEI Mate X3 with Huawei Mobile Services and AppGallery updates
The HUAWEI Mate X3 represents Huawei's foldable smartphone's unwavering commitment to innovation, combining groundbreaking design capabilities, exquisite XMAGE imaging, and top-quality hardware. It's not just a phone; it's a fashion statement that seamlessly blends beauty and utility. Huawei's latest Mate X series release promises to deliver an exceptional user experience.
What sets the HUAWEI Mate X3 apart is its fresh and unique approach to mobile services and application access. Powered by the intelligent EMUI, the device leverages Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and AppGallery to offer an unparalleled, seamless, and connected user experience.
The HMS ecosystem provides a comprehensive collection of functionalities, including AppGallery, petal maps, petal search, Huawei video, Huawei music, Huawei reader, Huawei Assistant today, themes, mobile cloud and Huawei browser. This robust ecosystem offers a quality alternative to third-party mobile applications, ensuring a secure and personalised experience for users.
HUAWEI AppGallery, the crown jewel of HMS, serves as the ultimate one-stop shop for all your entertainment, business, utility, lifestyle, and educational app needs. AppGallery has won 'Best Alternative App Store of the Year' at the Mobile Games Awards (MGA) 2023 at an industry Gala event held at BAFTA in London. A prestigious recognition that celebrates the very best in mobile, this award is an acknowledgement of AppGallery's commitment to users and developers. Not only is it an avenue where users can easily download the apps and games they need, but it is also a smart ecosystem where developers can drive innovative app experiences.
Uncompromising quality
The HUAWEI Mate X3 exemplifies Huawei's unwavering commitment to both hardware and mobile software quality. HUAWEI AppGallery, the official app distribution platform of Huawei, stands as a testament to this commitment. Since its launch in 2018, AppGallery has experienced remarkable growth, solidifying its position as one of the world's top three app marketplaces. With over 580 million monthly active users, including a 10 per cent increase outside of China in the past year, AppGallery continues to provide a wide range of popular global games and local apps, enhancing convenience for users worldwide. With 18 categories of international and local mobile apps spanning news, social media, video, music, entertainment, and gaming, AppGallery ensures a diverse and enriching app experience.
AppGallery features all the top 10 UAE local users' favourite apps like Zoom Cloud Meetings, TikTok, and WhatsApp Messenger within AppGallery. The platform utilises Huawei's proprietary Volt Algorithm to learn your app preferences and recommend the most suitable options. Additionally, the App Finder application allows you to explore even more of your favourite apps, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and more.
Elevated your entertainment experience
In addition to AppGallery, HMS is designed to elevate your entertainment experience. Huawei has partnered with leading content industry players across the Middle East and globally to bring high-quality infotainment options to your fingertips. This feature allows you to access the latest news videos from over 20 different regions. Huawei Video also offers thousands of hours of free movies, series, and short-form content through partnerships with platforms like Dailymotion and H+.
But that's not all. Music provides you with a wealth of entertainment options. Through partnerships with renowned global brands like Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, and regional content developers like Rotana, Mazzika, ARPU+, Qanawat, and Watary, Huawei offers a vast library of international and Arabic music.
Huawei mobile cloud and Huawei member centre
HMS enable you to leverage the advantages of cloud storage for secure data protection. Huawei Mobile Cloud offers automatic data backup for your phone, allowing you to save 18 different types of data file formats, including images, contacts, and calendar notifications, in remote cloud storage.
Smart innovations
This innovative approach to app development is crucial because the HUAWEI Mate X3 is equipped with powerful hardware that is ahead of its competitors. To fully harness the device's potential, innovative software is essential. Unlike typical mobile app markets, AppGallery goes beyond being a mere collection of applications. Behind it is an ecosystem of over 3,000 engineers and developers who continuously innovate to ensure that the apps you get are optimized to harness the specialised hardware and software capabilities of Huawei devices, providing a truly unique experience.
AppGallery also introduces Quick App, a convenient way to access apps without installation. With its tap-to-use feature, Quick App streamlines your device interactions and uses code-lite versions of native apps to offer full functionalities, allowing you to accommodate over 2,000 Quick Apps within just 1GB of storage. They are highly responsive, auto-update, and data-friendly, making them perfect for occasional app usage.
Ironclad security
HMS prioritises robust mobile security and privacy protection. AppGallery, as the official app distribution platform, ensures the safety and integrity of app and resource downloads. HMS follows global privacy compliance frameworks, adhering to requirements such as GAPP (Generally Accepted Privacy Principles), GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), and relevant local regulations. Huawei has obtained various data security certifications, including EuroPriSe, CSA-STAR, ISO/IEC27001, and ISO/IEC 27018.
AppGallery requires real-name authentication for all third-party app publishers. Third-party apps hosted in AppGallery undergo a rigorous screening and certification process to filter out and reject malicious software at the source. With a four-layered authentication protocol securing all app downloads, AppGallery continuously monitors in-app behaviour to detect malicious activity, ensuring your security. The platform also proactively scans applications for vulnerabilities, backdoors, and security exploits.
HMS offers an additional layer of protection for your critical business and personal data by leveraging cloud storage. With data restoration and multiple device synchronisation features, you can ensure that data across all your Huawei devices, logged into a single Huawei ID, is synchronised in real-time and securely stored in the cloud. Additionally, the Find My Phone feature in Huawei Mobile Cloud allows you to locate your misplaced device.
In conclusion
The HUAWEI Mate X3 is a mobile device designed for everyone, this phone is guaranteed to meet your diverse requirements. The HMS framework, with its innovative components like AppGallery, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, Huawei Cloud, and more, running on top of an exceptionally high-end hardware architecture, ensures that you stay ahead of your peers in the modern digital world.