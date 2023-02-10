Unleash your productivity with Microsoft Office
Whether you want to jot down quick ideas on your smartphone or want to whip up a stunning presentation, you can do it all with this one phone-friendly app: Microsoft Office.
Microsoft Office has been reliable and well-known worldwide for providing a productivity suite to meet all office demands simultaneously for years. Whether it is personal or professional documents, Microsoft Office offers a user-friendly and seamless experience.
We all have come across and used Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint applications at some point in our life. Today, accessing them on the fly is a lot easier and straightforward with the app's availability on your phone. Particularly, if you're a Huawei smartphone owner, you can download Microsoft Office for Huawei in just a few simple steps. This article will answer all your questions on the subject, including "how to download Microsoft Office for Huawei smartphones?"
Download Microsoft Office for Huawei and be more productive
Let's understand how to install Microsoft Office for Huawei smartphones.
Steps to download Microsoft Office for Huawei smartphones
Step 1: Open AppGallery. The icon would look like a red bag with Huawei's logo on it, as shown below.
Step 2: Search for 'Microsoft Office' in the search bar located in the feature section.
Step 3: Tap the 'INSTALL' button just beside the logo.
Step 4: Tap the "OPEN" button to launch the app.
Isn't this simple? You can now simply log in to the app and start creating.
Let's learn an alternate method to install Microsoft Office for Huawei smartphones.
Alternate method to download Microsoft Office app for Huawei smartphones
Here's how you can download Microsoft Office on your Huawei phone using the APK of the software.
Step 1: On your browser, visit one of the reliable APK websites (APKpure for example) to download the Microsoft Office APK on Huawei phones.
Step 2: Search for 'Microsoft Office' in the search bar as highlighted in the red box.
Step 3: Tap on the 'Download' button. This will trigger the download to begin and start loading Microsoft Office APK on your phone. Once done, you can find it under Internal Storage > Download.
Step 4: Find the APK file on your phone and tap on it, next, tap 'Install'. Once the installation finishes, you can find Microsoft Office for Huawei on your home screen.
Bravo! You have now got a powerful office package that enables you to prepare, edit, sign, share and do lots of other things. Try these two methods and write back to us with your valuable feedback. If you need support, contact Huawei's support team here. You can also check out this YouTube video on the same subject if you’re one of those who learn better by seeing.
FAQs:
What kinds of apps are included in Microsoft Office?
Microsoft Office provides you with a plethora of useful tools designed to make your lives easier. These tools primarily include Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and more. Also, you can perform tasks like taking down notes, scanning an image and converting it into a document, signing documents, etc.
Do I need to create an account to use Microsoft Office on a Huawei phone?
While you can create an account or log in with your Microsoft ID, you can also use Microsoft Office on your Huawei phone without signing in. All the documents and files you create will be stored on your phone's storage. However, if you want to access and save your documents on the cloud, then you need to sign in.
How many users use Microsoft Office worldwide?
From the latest statistics by Statistica report, there are over 1.2 billion users of Microsoft Office worldwide. Microsoft Office's market share in 2021 was around 47.5 per cent.
How can I learn Microsoft Office?
There are many ways you can learn Microsoft Office. There are helpful resources created by Microsoft itself. Also, you can learn it from third-party sources like LinkedIn Learning, Coursera, etc.
How can I upgrade the Microsoft Office app on my Huawei phone?
To upgrade Microsoft Office on your Huawei smartphone, Go to AppGallery > Me > Updates. If you have an update pending for Microsoft Office, you will find it there. Just tap the ‘Update’ button to upgrade Microsoft Office app.