University of Dubai launches Dh100 million 'Dubai Tech X Fund' to empower deep tech, AI startups

The University of Dubai today announced the launch of the ‘’Dubai Tech X Fund'', a Dh100 million investment initiative designed to support startups in deep technology (Deep Tech) and artificial intelligence (AI), as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE and the wider region.

Rashid Ahmad bin Fahad, Chairman of the University of Dubai Board of trustees, said: “The launch of the Dubai Tech X Fund marks a new milestone in the University’s journey to foster innovation and support a knowledge- based economy. We believe that the partnership between education and investment is the most powerful path toward building a sustainable technological future that aligns with Dubai and the UAE’s vision to be a global hub for advanced technology.”

Dr. Eesa Bastaki, Chairman of the University of Dubai, added: “This fund embodies our commitment to accelerating the transformation of research into commercial applications and impactful startups. Our goal is to make the Dubai Tech X Fund a platform that brings together students, researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors to shape the next generation of innovation.”

The Dubai Tech X Fund is part of Dubai and the UAE’s broader efforts to solidify their position as a global centre for tech entrepreneurship and innovation. It aims to create a sustainable ecosystem that combines academic excellence, venture investment, and entrepreneurship.

The fund is the result of a strategic collaboration between the University of Dubai and Significa Ventures, one of the region’s pioneering Corporate Venture Capital (CVC ) programme builders. This partnership provides an integrated platform that bridges academic research, practical application, and investment capital to support innovators and entrepreneurs.

The fund will invest in startups offering innovative solutions in strategic sectors including energy, healthcare, education, and smart cities, with a strong focus on deep tech and AI as engines of future growth.

