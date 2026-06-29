UAE’s battery anxiety peaks at dinner time, new data shows

Running out of phone battery is becoming part of the UAE’s dining culture, with new data showing that demand for portable charging peaks between 9pm and midnight, when restaurants generate their highest revenue, according to power bank-sharing platform Ray.

The Dubai-based company analysed usage across more than 300 venues nationwide and found that restaurants, cafés and shisha lounges account for 60 per cent of all power bank rentals, reflecting the country’s evening-focused social habits. Overall, 44 per cent of rentals are initiated between 6pm and midnight, while another 28 per cent take place between 2pm and 6pm. Fridays and Saturdays account for 47 per cent of all rentals.

“Every time a customer’s phone dies at dinner, there is a real risk they will leave early. Our data shows peak rental demand hits between 9pm and midnight, exactly when UAE restaurants generate their highest revenue per cover,” said Igor Kosolap, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Ray.

The report said the trend reflects growing smartphone dependence in the UAE, where 96 per cent of consumers use a smartphone daily and average screen time approaches five hours. Summer temperatures also encourage social activity later in the evening, leaving many consumers arriving at restaurants with nearly depleted phone batteries.

Outside hospitality, the company found a distinct morning peak at gyms between 7am and 9am as members arrive before work with phones that were not fully charged overnight. Women’s gym areas generated around twice as many rental sessions as men’s sections across Ray’s UAE network.

Hospitals recorded steady demand throughout the day, reflecting the unplanned nature of many visits, while gaming clubs produced one of the report’s biggest surprises. Despite offering USB-equipped computer terminals, gaming venues generated around 2.5 times more rentals than dedicated shisha lounges, as users preferred faster charging and mobility.

The study also found changing consumer behavior at tourist locations. Rental volumes at restaurants near major shopping malls and nightlife districts have softened in recent months due to weaker international visitor flows. However, neighborhood restaurants, hospitals and gaming clubs have maintained stable demand, supported by local residents.

The report highlighted the UAE’s advanced digital payment adoption, with more than 90 per cent of rentals completed through tap-to-pay without requiring users to download an app or create an account. The median rental lasts just over one hour, while three out of four sessions are completed within one hour and 37 minutes.

Ray said it currently operates more than 300 charging stations across the UAE and plans to expand to 1,000 stations by the end of summer 2026, with a longer-term goal of reaching 2,000 active stations nationwide by the end of the year.