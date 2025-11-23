UAE women leaders back AI as key to gender equality amid regional push for inclusion

Women leaders in the UAE are betting big on artificial intelligence as a driver of gender equality, even as structural barriers continue to slow progress across the region.

A new survey by Cloudera found that 91 per cent of women IT leaders in the UAE believe gender equality in AI leadership will improve within five years, underscoring optimism about technology’s potential to level the playing field.

The report highlights strong confidence in AI’s transformative role: 88 per cent of respondents say AI will be key to promoting gender balance in technology, and an equal share believe women will shape future AI strategies and governance. Yet, the leadership pipeline remains fragile. Nearly half (46 per cent) worry about the lack of women in senior AI roles, while 44 per cent fear under-representation could embed bias into AI systems. Limited opportunities at the top were cited by 52 per cent as the biggest challenge, and 84 per cent said organisations must do more to provide women with targeted AI training.

“Women are not only participating; we are key drivers, fundamentally shaping the future of AI strategy and governance,” said Eman Gammoh, Head of AI at Arab Bank, reflecting the growing influence of female leaders in the region.

Cloudera’s Chief AI Architect, Manasi Vartek, warned that trusted AI requires both technical and human foundations: “If organisations want AI they can trust, they need two things: a unified data foundation and targeted training for women in technical and leadership tracks.”

Regional momentum: GCC governments push inclusion

The UAE’s optimism mirrors broader trends across the Middle East, where governments are accelerating gender inclusion in tech. The UAE Gender Balance Council has helped women achieve 70 per cent of all university graduates and 56 per cent of STEM graduates at public universities, while Saudi Arabia’s female labor force participation surged to 36.3 per cent in early 2025, surpassing its Vision 2030 target years ahead of schedule. Oman is also expanding women’s representation in diplomacy and international organizations, reinforcing long-term equity goals.

Corporate strategies are evolving too. A KPMG study shows 78 per cent of Middle East women business leaders are confident about growth, but nearly half want clearer AI and ESG strategies. Many firms are prioritizing human capital over technology investment, with 60 per cent of regional respondents saying their organizations invest more in people than tech, compared to a global average of 56 per cent.

Beyond boardrooms, programmes like She Leads 2025 are equipping women entrepreneurs across Mena with AI skills and leadership training. Held in Jordan earlier this year, the initiative brought together women from six countries to explore AI-powered business tools and ethical decision-making, fostering a regional support network for inclusive innovation.

Despite progress, two-thirds of respondents in Cloudera’s survey believe gender equality is still treated as a “tick-box exercise” inside many firms, and 64 per cent point to limited access to upskilling as a critical bottleneck. The risk is clear: without diversity in leadership, AI could amplify bias rather than eliminate it.

The road ahead

The Middle East’s tech ambitions are undeniable, and women are increasingly at the center of this transformation. From national AI strategies in the UAE to cross-border training programs, the region is laying the groundwork for inclusive innovation. But as AI reshapes industries, the question remains: will structural reforms keep pace with technological change?