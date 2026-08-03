Abu Dhabi's Aleria to deploy sovereign AI, bringing up to 16,000 Nvidia chips to US

Abu Dhabi's Aleria has announced a major expansion of its sovereign AI infrastructure with NVIDIA technology, with a new deployment bringing up to 16,000 Nvidia Blackwell Ultra AI chips to the US and 28 racks of next-generation DGX Vera Rubin systems to the UAE— one of the first regional installations of the platform.

The deployment will be achieved through a partnership between Aleria and US tech firms Nvidia and DDN. Aleria infrastructure, which is built on Nvidia compute and DDN storage architecture, is already operational in both US and UAE.

"Sovereign AI infrastructure provides nations and regions critical resources for managing their most critical assets — their data," said Marc Domenech, Vice President Enterprise META and CIS Region, Nvidia. "Aleria's NVIDIA-powered sovereign AI factories provide the region with efficient, full-stack computing for the AI industrial revolution."

NVIDIA AI infrastructure underpins large scale training and inference at both sites. DDN delivers multi petabyte storage systems engineered for data intensive AI factory environments.

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'Something already proven'

"We did not come to market with a promise," said Eric Leandri, CEO, Aleria. "We came with working infrastructure. Our sovereign AI structure is live in the UAE, running national workloads, and the results are what is driving this expansion. Deploying NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra in the United States — and DGX Vera Rubin to come in the UAE is the next chapter of something already proven."

Aleria's infrastructure supports government, financial services, healthcare, energy, utilities and telecommunications — sectors where data residency requirements and regulatory constraints make sovereign deployment essential.

Aleria converts raw compute into production ready AI capability. This includes a full platform spanning data management, enterprise applications and video AI, all pre-integrated and designed to be operated by governments and national enterprises without requiring internal machine learning expertise.

Aleria's sovereign AI factory infrastructure is already operational across the UnitedStates and the UAE, serving government entities, critical infrastructure operators and national enterprises. This latest expansion will bring 8,640 NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra GPUs to the US, with plans to expand to 16,000.

The DGX Vera Rubin system deployment to the UAE will mark one of the first deployments of this class of system in the region.