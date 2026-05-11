UAE tops global AI adoption rankings as workplace usage crosses 70%

The UAE has emerged as the world’s leading adopter of artificial intelligence technologies, becoming the first country globally where more than 70 per cent of the working-age population actively uses AI, underlining the nation’s rapid transformation into a global digital and innovation powerhouse.

According to the latest Microsoft AI Diffusion Report for the first quarter of 2026, published by the Microsoft AI Economy Institute⁠, AI adoption in the UAE climbed to 70.1 per cent, sharply above the global average of 17.8 per cent.

The UAE’s adoption rate has accelerated steadily over the past year, rising from 59.4 per cent to 64 per cent before crossing the symbolic 70 per cent threshold in the latest survey.

The report noted that large parts of the world still remain below the 10 per cent mark, highlighting the widening gap between digitally advanced economies and developing regions struggling with infrastructure and connectivity constraints.

The findings reinforce the UAE’s growing reputation as one of the world’s most technologically advanced economies, driven by aggressive investments in digital infrastructure, smart government initiatives and AI-led economic diversification.

Industry analysts said the UAE’s AI leadership reflects a combination of proactive regulation, strong public-private collaboration and a business environment that encourages rapid technology deployment across sectors ranging from finance and healthcare to logistics, education and energy.

“The UAE is no longer merely experimenting with AI adoption — it is embedding artificial intelligence into the core of its economic model,” said Amr Kamel, general manager of Microsoft UAE⁠. “This achievement reflects years of sustained efforts by the government, enterprises and individuals to build a digitally empowered economy.”

The report showed that AI tools are becoming deeply integrated into workplace productivity, business decision-making and learning systems across the UAE. It highlighted the country’s emphasis on resilience, operational continuity and responsible AI governance as major enablers of adoption.

The UAE has been among the earliest countries globally to institutionalise AI policy. It appointed the world’s first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence in 2017 and launched the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 to position the country as a global AI hub.

The country has since accelerated investments in advanced computing infrastructure, sovereign cloud platforms and AI research ecosystems. Abu Dhabi-based G42⁠, one of the region’s leading AI and cloud computing companies, has emerged as a major global player through partnerships with technology giants including Microsoft⁠.

Analysts said the UAE’s strong adoption figures also reflect the rapid digitisation of government services and high smartphone and internet penetration rates, which rank among the highest globally.

According to data from the International Telecommunication Union⁠, internet penetration in the UAE exceeds 99 per cent, while the country consistently ranks among the top nations globally in digital competitiveness and smart services readiness.

Recent studies by PwC Middle East⁠ estimate that artificial intelligence could contribute up to $96 billion to the UAE economy by 2030, accounting for nearly 14 per cent of national GDP — one of the highest projected impacts globally.

Experts said the UAE’s strategic positioning as a regional business and financial hub gives it a natural advantage in accelerating AI integration across industries.

“AI adoption in the UAE is being driven not only by technology readiness but also by economic ambition,” said an analyst at Oxford Economics⁠. “The country sees AI as central to boosting productivity, attracting global talent and reducing dependence on hydrocarbons over the long term.”

Globally, however, the Microsoft report warned of a widening AI divide between advanced economies and lower-income regions. AI adoption in higher-income countries is expanding at more than twice the pace of growth seen elsewhere, largely because of better digital infrastructure and stronger access to computing power.

The report identified weak digital connectivity, limited local-language AI capabilities and inadequate infrastructure as key barriers slowing adoption across many parts of the Global South.

It stressed that long-term investments in connectivity, education and AI capacity-building would be essential to ensure more equitable adoption worldwide.

For the UAE, analysts say the latest ranking strengthens its broader ambition to become a leading global centre for artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and digital innovation.

The country is already leveraging AI across sectors including autonomous mobility, healthcare diagnostics, energy optimisation, cybersecurity and financial services, while also positioning itself as a regional testing ground for emerging technologies.

With AI now deeply embedded across businesses, government institutions and daily life, the UAE’s latest milestone signals not just rapid digital adoption, but a structural shift toward an AI-driven economy designed to compete at the forefront of global innovation.