UAE: 6 in 10 employees use AI in daily jobs as country tops global adoption

The UAE has reinforced its position as the world’s leading nation in artificial intelligence adoption, with nearly six in ten working-age residents now using AI tools in their daily work, according to the latest AI Diffusion Report released by Microsoft’s AI for Good Lab.

The findings show that 59.4 per cent of the UAE’s working population actively engages with AI applications ranging from generative writing and translation tools to design automation, predictive analytics and enterprise workflow platforms, placing the nation first globally in real-world AI usage.

The report shows that global AI adoption has surpassed 1.2 billion users in less than three years, making AI the fastest-spreading technology in history — outpacing the internet, mobile phones and cloud computing. Yet the pattern of adoption varies significantly across regions, and the UAE stands far above the global average due to years of investment in digital infrastructure, government service automation, education and public-private innovation partnerships.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE placed ahead of several advanced digital economies in the new index. Singapore ranked second with 58.6 per cent adoption, reflecting its strong emphasis on digital government and workforce reskilling, while Norway and Ireland followed close behind.

Other high-performing developed countries include South Korea, Denmark, the US and the UK, each recording adoption levels above 45 per cent, underscoring that digitally mature societies are moving rapidly to integrate AI into everyday professional tasks.

However, the UAE remains the only country where working-age AI usage has crossed the 59 per cent mark, making it the global benchmark for scaled, real-world deployment across sectors.

The foundation for the UAE’s lead was laid early. In 2017, the nation became the first in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and began integrating AI into government decision-making, education and strategic industries. Since then, the UAE has launched scholarship programmes in AI, built high-performance computing capacity, attracted global tech companies, and embedded AI certification modules through schools and universities. These initiatives have helped ensure that AI adoption is not limited to specialists but is widely present across the national workforce.

In daily work environments across finance, aviation, healthcare, logistics, hospitality, construction, media, and government services, tools such as Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Midjourney are now used routinely for drafting documents, analysing datasets, writing code, designing presentations and accelerating administrative workflows.

Industry analysists argue that this shift has already begun to reshape productivity and job functions, with many organisations redesigning roles and training staff to collaborate more effectively with AI systems.

The gap between the UAE and several neighbouring economies remains pronounced. Microsoft’s report shows Qatar at 35.7 per cent adoption, Saudi Arabia at 23.7 per cent, Kuwait at 17.7 per cent and Egypt at 12.5 per cent. While adoption across the Middle East is rising, the UAE’s progress reflects sustained policy alignment rather than short-term use spikes. The report emphasises that digital transformation requires consistent investment in cloud infrastructure, regulatory clarity and workforce development to move beyond experimentation.

At the same time, the report highlights a widening global digital divide. AI adoption in the Global North is roughly double that in the Global South, particularly where GDP per capita falls below $20,000. One of the most significant barriers to adoption is language: nations where low-resource or under-documented languages dominate often show much lower usage, even where internet access is high. Almost four billion people globally still lack the connectivity or computing power needed to use AI at all.

To help reduce this divide, Microsoft has opened its first AI for Good Lab in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi. The lab will collaborate with regional research bodies, NGOs and governments on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, agricultural optimisation, geospatial mapping and public health analytics. A key focus will be developing large language models capable of understanding underrepresented Arabic dialects and African and South Asian languages spoken across the region.

The UAE is also emerging as a leader in sovereign AI — the development of AI infrastructure, models and governance frameworks within national boundaries. A recent study by EnterpriseDB (EDB) shows the UAE and Saudi Arabia have the highest adoption of sovereign AI globally at 17 per cent, compared with a global average of 13 per cent. Organisations prioritising sovereign AI achieved returns on investment five times higher than others and deployed twice as many mainstream AI applications.

Although the United States and China currently dominate global data centre capacity and frontier-model development, the UAE has advanced rapidly through initiatives led by G42, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and major public-sector digital transformation programmes.

The latest findings reaffirm that the UAE’s coordinated approach — built on policy foresight, digital infrastructure and talent readiness — has enabled it to move beyond AI experimentation into measurable national-scale impact.

AI industry experts say as competition intensifies globally, the UAE is increasingly positioned not only as a leading adopter of AI, but as an emerging architect of the next generation of AI innovation.