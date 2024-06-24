UAE SaaS market expected to valued at $30.52 billion by 2029

Image for illustrative purposes only.

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 4:00 PM Last updated: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 4:01 PM

Rising government efforts, digital transformation, and increased acceptance of cloud computing to spur growth, the UAE Software as a Service Market (SaaS) is predicted to grow rapidly over the projected period, research shows.

According to a recent report by Blueweave Consulting, the UAE SaaS market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.93 per cent reaching a value of $30.52 billion by 2029. Its size was estimated at $5.49 billion in 2022.

Major growth factors for the UAE market “include the rising company needs for a single solution to assist them in resolving business issues. SaaS solutions like CRM and supply chain management are gaining huge traction among UAE businesses, especially with the increasing automation in the business process, which is also influencing the growth of the overall UAE software as a service market as well,” the report said.

Mr Vikas Panchal, General Manager - Middle East, Tally Solutions says “With UAEs Smart city initiatives and moving towards paperless, government and businesses alike are implementing completely integrated solutions. There has been a notable transformation in the software landscape, where Software product industry has emerged as a predominant influence. SMEs are reaping benefits of digitisations with software helping them with insightful reports at click of button and managing compliances effectively. These software solutions have transformed traditional delivery methods and are providing a wide range of benefits that businesses across various sectors are embracing. With government supporting startups and fintechs, software market industry is expected to grow leaps and bounds.”