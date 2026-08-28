Using AI tools in UAE? Here’s why you should check before you click

Residents in the UAE on Friday, August 28, were warned to be cautious when using artificial intelligence tools found through online searches, as not all platforms are safe or trustworthy.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council said some AI tools may be designed to collect users’ personal information and data without their knowledge. Residents were advised to check whether a website or AI service is reliable before using it and to carefully review the permissions it requests.

The authority also urged users not to grant unnecessary access to their camera or other device features, particularly when using unfamiliar AI tools. As AI services become increasingly common, residents in the UAE were reminded to protect their privacy by using tools from trusted and verified sources and thinking carefully before granting access to personal information or device functions.

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What should you never upload to an AI tool?

Artificial intelligence has quickly become part of everyday life. But as AI becomes more capable, cybersecurity experts continue to warn users about the information they share with these platforms. Here are three things you should never upload to an AI chatbot:

1. Banking and financial information

Avoid entering credit card numbers, bank account details, online banking credentials or financial statements into AI tools. If a conversation is accidentally shared, your account is compromised or you are using an AI service with weaker privacy protections, that information could end up in the wrong hands. Financial data should always be treated as confidential.

2. Personal identification documents

Documents such as your passport, Emirates ID, driver's licence or visa contain highly sensitive personal information. Uploading these files unnecessarily increases the risk of identity theft if they are ever exposed. If you need AI to help analyse a document, consider redacting personal details before uploading it.

3. Medical records

Health records often contain some of your most private information, including diagnoses, prescriptions, test results and insurance details. If you're using AI to better understand a medical report, remove names, identification numbers and other personally identifiable information wherever possible.

AI used in wider range of cyberattacks

In June, Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, warned that artificial intelligence was being used for far more than traditional phishing and email attacks.

“We are no longer seeing AI used only for phishing and email attacks. It is now being leveraged across a broader spectrum of cyber threats, including data exfiltration, data wiping and sophisticated cyber operations that we have witnessed almost daily in recent months,” he said while delivering a keynote speech at the 3rd Government Cybersecurity Summit in Abu Dhabi on June 9.

Al Kuwaiti said malicious actors are increasingly using AI in cyberattacks, moving beyond phishing and emails to more diversified attacks involving data theft, data exfiltration and data destruction.

“AI is being used in cyber terrorism and cyber warfare to orchestrate attacks and overcome many of the conventional security measures we have relied on in the past,” he said.

He noted that attacks are no longer limited to critical infrastructure but are increasingly targeting government entities, operational technology systems, businesses, supply chains and individuals as digital ecosystems become more interconnected.

The UAE cyber chief also highlighted the growing threat posed by AI-generated deepfakes, misinformation and disinformation campaigns, warning that such tools can be used to spread fear, confusion and panic within communities.

“Cyber threats do not distinguish between governments, companies or individuals,” he said, stressing the importance of collaboration between governments, the private sector and technology providers.