UAE residents donate 50,000 devices to help needy students; annual campaign announced

Photo: The Digital School / Donate Your Own Device / Instagram

What started as a donation drive to collect 10,000 used devices turned into a big movement that encouraged thousands of residents to give new life to their old gadgets and help underprivileged students around the world.

Now, the UAE's 'Donate Your Own Device' campaign will be a permanent, yearly initiative, it was announced on Thursday.

The decision follows the remarkable success of the drive, with more than 50,000 electronic devices collected since it was launched in 2023 — overshooting its initial target by 400 per cent.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, announced the approval of the annual 'device donation drive' in a post on X.

The collected devices, he said, would have been equivalent to 120 tonnes of electronic waste — but, thanks to the drive, this huge pile of gadgets would be turned "into learning opportunities (for students) around the world", Al Olama said.

The gadgets were recycled and refurbished so that needy students could use them in their studies.

"This initiative aims to promote environmental sustainability and provide innovative educational tools," he said.