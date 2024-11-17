UAE residents, content creators hope for 'fresh start' on Bluesky, as millions leave X

Bluesky's growth has skyrocketed to over 16 million users and continues to rise

As the social media world shifts under the weight of Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of X (formerly Twitter), a new contender is generating buzz online—Bluesky.

Founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky offers the all-too-familiar promise of user empowerment and greater transparency, introducing a decentralised framework that allows users to manage and even host their data.

The app, which saw millions of new users in November alone, was initially invite-only until February 2024. Starting with around 3 million users, the platform's growth has now skyrocketed to over 16 million and counting, quickly rising to the top of the app store charts.

At first glance, Bluesky might seem like just another social media platform claiming to be better than the rest, with slogans like ‘social media as it should be’. But in 2024, can we truly define what social media ‘should’ be? As black-box algorithms increasingly dictate our feeds, likes, and interactions, social media appears to be driving more isolation than genuine connection.

However, one feature that sets Bluesky apart is its unique ability to allow users to host their own data, providing a new model for digital autonomy in an era where privacy and control are becoming increasingly important. This bold new approach has quickly attracted millions of users worldwide, including some early adopters in the UAE.

A fresh start

For users around the world, including content creators, X has shifted from being a platform for free expression to a space overwhelmed by algorithmic changes, reduced moderation, and growing toxicity. Complaints about increased bots and the spread of misinformation during critical events like the US presidential election have further fuelled the exodus of users from the platform.

“After Elon Musk’s acquisition, X feels more unfiltered and chaotic. The changes in policies and algorithm have made it a less predictable space for staying informed and sharing opinions," says Emirati content creator Zubair Sarookh, who, like many others, found that X's new direction has affected both the visibility of his content and the overall user experience.

With the rise of Bluesky, many creators like Sarookh see the potential for a fresh start. He sees Bluesky's decentralised structure as an opportunity to reach a more engaged audience in a less saturated space, where creators can experiment with new types of content and connect with like-minded individuals. But he also acknowledges that Bluesky’s success hinges on user adoption and continued innovation of its features.

Kuwaiti creator Eisa Alhabib shares a similar sentiment: “Bluesky feels fresh and could be great for creators who want more control over their content. Compared to Threads, it seems less tied to a specific platform’s ecosystem, which is exciting.” The prospect of a platform that isn't bogged down by the same corporate interests as X or Threads offers a sense of optimism for those frustrated by the commercialised direction of other platforms.

Decentralisation: The heart of Bluesky

At the core of Bluesky’s appeal is its AT Protocol, a decentralised framework that lets users retain ownership of their data. This is a stark contrast to traditional social media platforms where users are bound to a singular platform’s ecosystem, often without control over their own content.

For content creators, this sense of freedom is a major selling point. As Indian expat and content creator Mohit Hira explains, “Bluesky is more user-focused and community-driven. The absence of ads gives users the chance to focus on content and conversations rather than commercialising interactions.”

Claire Hopkins, a Welsh expat in the UAE, joined Bluesky as one of its early invite-only members and describes her experience on the platform as ‘refreshing’. "If you're used to Twitter, the platform feels familiar. I joined out of curiosity and felt that Twitter/X was becoming more toxic,” says Hopkins, who was among the first 6,000 members of Bluesky.

She also shares how X has devolved into a "platform full of toxicity," where relevant content has become harder to find amid algorithmic pushes for sensationalism. “The community has gone. You no longer see posts relevant to you, and you are pushed into viewing things that you're not remotely interested in," she adds.

Bluesky, in contrast, offers a more engaging and transparent experience that resonates with those frustrated with the noise on X.

What Bluesky needs to succeed in the UAE

For Bluesky to truly take off in the UAE, it must address several key challenges. “Bluesky has yet to attract many of the Arabic-speaking community here. I hope that changes, but right now, we’re still finding each other,” says Hopkins.

The platform’s limited reach in the region and its infancy in attracting local users means it has a long way to go in establishing itself as a mainstream platform. Sarookh believes that regional adoption will be critical to this growth. “Bluesky has potential, but to lead in the UAE, it needs strong regional adoption, multi-language support, and tools for creators to monetise effectively.”

The ability to cater to Arabic-speaking users, foster collaborations with local brands, and support influencers across diverse demographics will be key to establishing the platform as a relevant player in the Middle East's social media landscape. Similarly, Hira suggests that Bluesky should embrace regional influencers to maximise its reach. "In the UAE, where there's a huge number of expats, the platform should focus on content that's catered to diverse audiences. If it sticks to the roots of what Twitter originally was, traction will come organically," he says. For now, a niche platform Despite its rapid growth, Bluesky remains a niche platform in the UAE. Vaibhav Pradip Vaghela, another early adopter, describes the platform as still "in its infancy," with many people still hesitant to make the switch. "It's not easy to move the masses onto a new platform. People want to see how it performs before committing to it fully," he adds. However, the growing sense of dissatisfaction with X, combined with Bluesky's user-centric approach, suggests that the platform could have significant potential in the region as it evolves. Vaghela sees Bluesky as a platform that feels like the original Twitter — clean, simple, and uncluttered. "It feels like X in the last few years has lost its charm of simplicity. With Bluesky, not only can I keep up with 60-70 per cent of my following, but also enjoy a simple, non-cluttered experience," he adds. For now, Bluesky is offering a glimpse into a different kind of social media experience—one where users have greater control over their data, content, and interactions. The platform's rapid growth, fuelled by increased disappointment with X, signals that many users are seeking an alternative. But whether Bluesky will replace X or become just another passing moment on social media is yet to be seen. somya@khaleejtimes.com