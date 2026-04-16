UAE ranks among leading global AI hubs in AI Index 2026

The UAE has been recognised as a leading global hub in artificial intelligence (AI), according to the AI Index Report 2026 issued by Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI).

The report highlighted that the UAE ranks among the top countries in institutional support for AI strategy, awareness, and governance, noting its strong performance across global benchmarks in skills, jobs, adoption, and talent.

It stated that the UAE demonstrates high levels of AI adoption exceeding expectations relative to GDP per capita, alongside Singapore, and is consistently ranked globally in AI capabilities.

More than 80 per cent of employees in the UAE regularly use AI in the workplace with high levels of trust, the report noted, adding that the country is among the fastest-growing globally in AI engineering skills, with growth in technical expertise outpacing general awareness.

In terms of talent and workforce, the report said AI talent concentration in the UAE increased by more than 100 percent between 2019 and 2025, with the country ranking highly in net talent inflow at approximately 4.40 per 10,000 LinkedIn members.

It also highlighted that AI-related job postings accounted for around 2.87 percent of total job listings in 2025, placing the UAE among global leaders in demand for AI workforce.

The report underscored the UAE’s commitment to integrating AI into education through the National AI Strategy 2031, noting that AI education has become mandatory across all school levels starting from the 2025–2026 academic year, covering fundamentals such as data, algorithms, innovation, and ethics.

At the research level, the report commended the role of Abu Dhabi’s Technology Innovation Institute as a leading global centre for advanced technology research, particularly in applied AI through Falcon models.

The report concluded that the UAE continues to outperform expectations in AI adoption and maintains a strong global presence, reinforcing its position as a leading centre for artificial intelligence worldwide.