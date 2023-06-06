UAE: Photonics 'cornerstone' of country's journey towards digital-first economy, says DERC chief researcher

Global photonics market is expected to reach an estimated value of $1,100 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.3 per cent between 2022 and 2030

Photonics — the science and technology of light — is a cornerstone of the UAE’s journey towards emerging as a digital-first economy, a top researcher from Abu Dhabi-based Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC), said.

Recently, the centre hosted the brightest minds from the European Photonics Industry Consortium (Epic) – a leading industry association that promotes the sustainable development of organisations working in the field of photonics.

Talking to Khaleej Times after the visit, Dr Chaouki Kasmi, chief researcher at DERC, underlined that such visits are “vital to forging global partnerships” to support the UAE’s vision of strengthening its advanced technology ecosystem, focusing on an emerging, yet highly pertinent field — photonics.

“The visit served as a crucial platform to showcase the UAE’s innovative approach to fostering technological breakthroughs in photonics and introducing it to a global audience. It highlighted the country’s commitment to strengthening its advanced technology landscape and boosting its reputation as a global hub for innovation.”

DERC, part of the Technology Innovation Institute, is an international centre of excellence for research into advanced directed energy systems and technologies. During their visit, the Epic delegates were impressed by the state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies that are integral to DERC – reflecting the UAE’s wider vision in promoting scientific research and development.

“UAE is currently experiencing a seismic shift unlike anything we have seen before. As the country seeks to expand its knowledge-based innovation economy, collaborative efforts, and strategic exchange of expertise will help redefine research mindsets and shape a robust R&D ecosystem in the UAE.”

Dr Kasmi noted that photonics is being applied in diverse fields like medicine, healthcare, transportation and road safety, telecommunications, climate change mitigation and sustainability — all national priority areas. He said that the visit by the Epic delegation served as a “catalyst” for further discussions and planning towards developing transformative solutions that can meet the demands of an ever-evolving technological ecosystem. He said working together with Epic can lead to developing “breakthrough solutions” that address the real-world challenges in several fields.

“In terms of medicine and healthcare, photonics influences all aspects of biological research, ranging from drug development and delivery to medical imaging and genomics, and even robotic guidance in surgery. Additionally, new breakthroughs in the photonics domain can help make telecommunication devices more energy efficient and cost-effective. Another relevant example is the critical role photonics plays in reducing environmental pollution through renewable energy sources – using sensing and instrumentation tools for environmental monitoring, increasing the energy efficiency of photovoltaic systems, and adopting eco-friendly LED lighting, to name a few.”

Dr Kasmi the Year of Sustainability is the “perfect time” for investing in photonics that can support the UAE’s Net Zero ambitions.

“The opportunities arising from photonics offer the potential for even greater societal impact in the next few decades, including solar power generation and new efficient lighting that could revolutionise the nation's energy landscape. This will be pivotal in driving the continued exponential growth of a knowledge-based economy. Several Epic delegates expressed keen interest in forging serious collaborations in developing innovative photonics technologies, primarily focused on the communications sector, and supporting the growing demand for 6G technology,” Dr Kasmi added.

