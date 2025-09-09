UAE: A TV show just for you? AI could soon make it reality, says Zuckerberg's sister

Imagine a show created not for millions of people, but designed specifically for you. According to American businesswoman and former Facebook executive Randi Zuckerberg, artificial intelligence will make this a reality sooner than we think.

Speaking at Envision 2025, a du Tech event that brought together experts on AI, robotics, and next-gen cloud and secure digital infrastructure, Zuckerberg predicted that within the next five to 10 years, the way people consume content will be transformed.

“We can immediately have podcasts that are created for the specific length and interest topics that every single person wants in whatever language they want to consume them,” said Zuckerberg, who is also the sister of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

While such claims may sound farfetched, advances in AI are already pushing the boundaries of content creation. One example is Showrunner, a programme highlighted by The Guardian, which allows users to script and voice their own television series.

Zuckerberg also praised Dubai's role in embracing emerging technologies, pointing to its early adoption of cryptocurrency. “When so many countries were clamping down, Dubai was inviting entrepreneurs in to build. Now it’s no surprise to see the city taking the same leadership role in artificial intelligence,” she said.

Human experiences remain vital

Even as technology advances, Zuckerberg said that many people are seeking what AI cannot replicate — human experiences. “It is your own grit and human spirit and will and that's why I think we're seeing a huge rise in music concerts and festivals,” she said. “We are seeing a huge rise in people seeking these very human experiences in a world of machines.”

Reflecting on her time at Facebook, Zuckerberg admitted that her generation of tech leaders often "rushed into the future" without fully considering the potential consequences.

“If I could go back in time and change one thing, Instead of rushing into the future, I would have paused —just briefly — to think about all the things that could go right and all the things that could go wrong,” she said.

Zuckerberg closed her remarks by urging entrepreneurs and technologists to both embrace the opportunities of AI and remain vigilant about its ethical lines.

She closed her remarks with a call for balance as AI develops: “We are the leaders on the front lines right now. We can drive the most incredible innovation the world has ever seen, but we must also ensure we think ahead about the risks and make sure that we are ahead of that," she said.