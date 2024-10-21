UAE: Passport-free travel, humanoid teacher; top 10 innovations at Gitex 2024

The UAE's innovations at GITEX this year saw developmental concepts across all fields, ranging from transport to education and security. The world's largest tech and start-up event kicked off from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Abu Dhabi's driverless patrol vehicle and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts' 'digital assets will' are just some of the examples of the diverse range of technologies showcased this time.

With some innovations expected to roll out sooner than others, here is a roundup of the top 10 best announcements at the iconic exhibition this year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

1. Humanoid teacher

A robot teacher? That is exactly what du unveiled at the exhibition. 'Maha', a humanoid Emirati teacher built with IMU sensors, 3D sensor cameras and speakers is a robot created to enhance education and prepare students for future careers.

The humanoid will be bringing AI-driven interactivity to classrooms, while creating a more engaging and dynamic learning experience.

Unlike other humanoids that might be repetitive, Maha was built with conversational abilities. The robotic teacher will be able to understand human emotions and respond accordingly along with using human tones and reactions to converse with students.

2. Pay-by-palm technology

UAE will soon become the first Middle East country where residents won't have to use cash or cards anymore to make payments. All one will need is their palm.

Introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) at GITEX 2024, a palm-ID technology will be used to pay bills, withdraw cash, make payments and even pay at the Metro, eliminating the need for a Nol card. This will also be applicable at stores where Nol cards are currently accepted as a mode of payment.

The technology is based on vein identification, which proves to be highly secure and is less intrusive.

3. Floc Duo rail

For travellers who have to look for taxis or other public transport options to reach the Metro station from their homes, or those who have to walk it up, the Roads and Transport Authority unveiled the Floc Duo rail concept which will transport passengers from the metro to their doorsteps.

The autonomous pods, each built with eight seats for passengers, will glide on roads, tunnels and elevated tracks across Dubai.

4. AI translator for hearing impaired students

The Ministry of Education unveiled AI powered technologies for students at GITEX 2024. One of the platforms is 'Eshara', an AI-powered Emirati sign language translator that seeks to bridge the communication gap between the deaf and hearing-challenged communities in UAE schools.

The platform translates Emirati sign language to spoken or written language for students.

5. Smart robots

The Roads and Transport Authority introduced smart robots at GITEX 2024, among its many AI-powered technologies.

These 'smart robots' are built with micro-mobility which enable detection of five key violations by users, making Dubai the first city in the region to employ robots for real-time monitoring.

These robots will employ AI in real-time detection of micro-mobility users, monitor micro-mobility of users, enhance community safety and security and promote sustainability and user-friendly transportation systems.

The first phase of the smart robot will be a 30-day trial.

6. AI detection of Metro passengers

Tired of crowded trains during rush hours in the morning and evening? The RTA's latest technological innovation revealed at GITEX will use AI technology to detect the number of passengers in Metros and accordingly help distribute crowds.

The 'AI detection of passenger density' will use on-board cameras to optimise crowd management in trains. With the output, passengers will be guided towards less crowded carriages. This will also help with crowd management on platforms.

The initiative will additionally speed up the boarding process by directing passengers to less crowded train cabins, optimise space utilisation in cabins by distributing passengers evenly and reduce overcrowding.

It will also provide operators with automated real-time data on crowd levels, especially in emergency situations.

7. Sharjah real estate platform

Sharjah Government launched a real estate platform called 'Aqari'. The digital platform is in charge of offering services to owners, developers and tenants.

The unified platform will automise and document all real estate services, and also offer one database to all entities related to properties.