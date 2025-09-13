UAE offices must become collaboration hubs as AI fuels remote work, say experts

More than half of global employees — about 51 per cent — believe that artificial intelligence (AI) could one day make physical offices unnecessary. But contrary to this popular belief, for many professionals in the UAE, offices remain an irreplaceable hub for connection, creativity, and culture.

The original findings come from IT company GoTo’s new report, The Pulse of Work in 2025, based on a survey of 2,500 employees and IT leaders worldwide, conducted with Workplace Intelligence.

According to the study, 62 per cent of employees said they would prefer to work remotely using AI tools rather than return to an office. Yet, in the UAE, professionals across industries highlighted why physical workplaces still matter.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When Khaleej Times reached out to industry professionals and HR experts they highlighted that offices must evolve in their purpose. “Organisations should shift their mindset and see offices less as places for transactional tasks, and more as spaces for collaboration, creativity and culture-building," said Nicki Wilson, executive director of Genie Recruitment.

"AI will streamline operational work, but businesses still need hubs where people can connect, innovate and share ideas whether face to face or through internal systems that are adopted effectively.”

Communication and wellbeing remain key

“Communication across teams must remain strong as collaboration is the backbone of productivity," she said, stressing the importance of communication and wellbeing in the workplace.

"Hybrid collaboration tools that evolve with AI to make teamwork seamless, regardless of where employees are based. Wellbeing and inclusion programs to keep employees connected and supported," she added.

She also noted that, from her experience, mental health concerns rise when people spend too much time isolated at home. "Without the natural face to face outlet of an office, individuals can overthink issues that don’t require it.”

Wilson also highlighted that digital fluency will be critical for the future, but face-to-face skills cannot be overlooked. “I believe there will also be rising demand for strong communicators and sales professionals who can engage face-to-face. Many young people entering the workforce are highly reliant on tech and AI but we already see a gap in initiative and human interaction skills.”

Echoing this, Aws Ismail, general manager at Marc Ellis, Dubai, highlighted that while AI can boost efficiency, offices still hold unique value. “I believe that technology, including AI, should enhance the way we work and enable us to produce better productivity and efficiency, but not replace the value of being physically together."

He stressed that offices should be more than just workstations — they’re hubs for collaboration, creativity, mentoring, and company culture building. "Those are things remote work and AI tools simply can’t replicate at the same depth," he noted.

He pointed out if people reduce offices to optional, businesses will risk weakening engagement, teamwork, and the sense of belonging to the company they are representing which comes from shared space.

"Now more than ever, HR should focus on leveraging AI to remove inefficiencies and free up people’s time, while keeping the office as the heart of the business. The focus should be on making the office experience more meaningful and productive,” Ismail said.

Human interaction

For some, the reason is simpler — the essence of human interaction. Naeema Hakim, who works at a retail bank, said, “I feel AI can never replace office spaces. Technology can make processes faster and more efficient, but the essence of a workplace lies in human interaction. Offices are where people connect, share ideas, and build relationships that go beyond transactions. That human element can never be replicated by AI.”

The same sentiment is echoed by professionals in creative industries. “There are a few things that we can only do in the office. The energy of teamwork, the spontaneous exchange of ideas, and the collaborative problem-solving that happens when colleagues are physically present can’t always be replicated virtually," said Jaydeep Singh Puri, who works in a media company.

"While technology has made remote work efficient, certain aspects of creativity, brainstorming, and even building stronger professional relationships still thrive best in an office environment," he added.