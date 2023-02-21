UAE: New ICP tracking system to monitor trucks, trailers at all times to ensure safety of containers

Photo: Nasreen Abdulla

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 7:24 PM

The Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) has successfully tested a tracking system on shipping containers and hopes to roll it out throughout the country.

“This tracking system will help ensure that trucks and trailers transporting goods throughout the UAE are monitored at all times,” said Fatma Al Hassawi from the ICP. “This also means that drivers of the vehicles will not be able to unlock the containers and see what is inside.”

This was revealed at a public awareness campaign run by ICP at the Mall of the Emirates held as part of the innovation month. The innovation stand of ICP is located directly opposite Ski Dubai in the mall and is manned by officials who are looking to interact with members of the public to educate them about the authority’s work. Stocked with colour pencils, drawing books and other goodies, the stand hopes to attract students and youngsters to encourage them to think innovatively.

According to ICP officials, there are two types of tracking systems — one meant for containers belonging to companies outside the UAE and another one for containers of companies that are based in the country.

“We began working with the tracking system in 2021,” said Al Hassawi. “We worked with a small group of companies, and it has been quite successful. Now we want to roll it out to the rest of the country.”

According to Al Hassawi, the tracking system will ensure the safety of containers as it will ensure that cargo cannot be contaminated in any way. It will also ensure that no illegal transportation practices are being conducted.

For a country like the UAE that imports several goods on a regular basis, ensuring the safety of products during its transportation across the country is of extreme importance, the ICP said.

