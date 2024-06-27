UAE leads in AI enthusiasm and application

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:28 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:29 PM

Sentiment towards generative AI is overwhelmingly positive in the UAE, new research shows.

This enthusiasm aligns with global trends showing high consumer awareness and excitement about AI. According to new research by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), titled “Consumers Know More About AI than Business Leaders Think”, consumers’ knowledge and excitement about AI is surprisingly high.

BCG’s research is based on a survey conducted by BCG’s Center for Customer Insight to measure the level of awareness of AI and GenAI, as well as usage and sentiment among 21,000 respondents from 21 countries across six continents. It also explored questions relevant to the use of AI in the workplace.

“While perception and usage vary by market, age, and exposure, consumers in the UAE profoundly appreciate AI, surpassing many other regions,” commented Rami Mourtada, Partner & Director at BCG. “This finding highlights the region’s forward-thinking attitude towards technology and should be a wake-up call for business leaders. The high engagement levels in the UAE show the need for responsible AI frameworks that address consumers’ data privacy concerns. We must continue fostering this positive outlook while addressing the concerns accompanying such seismic shifts.”

Globally, over 80 per cent of survey participants are aware of GenAI, with a quarter actively using it. Notably, younger individuals under 35 show higher engagement, with 86 per cent awareness and 32 per cent usage compared to 80 per cent awareness and 20 per cent usage among those over 35.

The UAE demonstrates more robust engagement and nuanced sentiments towards GenAI. In the UAE, 91 per cent of consumers know GenAI and 34 per cent use these technologies. Emotions are mixed: 37 per cent are excited, 46 per cent feel conflicted, and 17 per cent are concerned, resulting in a net sentiment of 20 per cent (excited minus concerned).

Governments like the UAE showcase robust AI engagement, with initiatives like the Falcon 2 AI model, designed to compete with Meta and Open AI. Positioning the country at the forefront of AI development. This highlights the region’s commitment to integrating AI across industries.

Excitement about AI at work

Rami Mourtada (right) and Mark Zaleski

In the UAE, 67 per cent of employees are excited about GenAI’s potential to enhance their work environment, with only 13 per cent expressing concerns. This reflects a dynamic workforce that sees AI as a tool for innovation and efficiency, leading to a net sentiment of 54 per cent in favor of AI.

AI applications are rapidly gaining popularity, and the UAE showcases its readiness to integrate AI at all business levels. Leaders must focus on people, process changes, and technological implementation to tap AI’s potential.

“The enthusiasm for GenAI among UAE professionals underscores a dynamic workforce that sees AI as a tool and a partner in driving innovation and efficiency. We must continue to foster this positive outlook while addressing the concerns that accompany such transformative changes,” said Mark Zaleski, Managing Partner & Director at BCG X.

Implications for leaders The BCG report highlights several recommendations for business leaders to leverage GenAI successfully. These include — • Emphasise transparency and balanced sales when inventing new consumer applications. • Pilot new ideas and products in markets that are more receptive to AI/GenAI and consider a tailored approach to privacy. • As companies roll out new AI offerings, reassuring customers before the applications scale too fast, as it is important. • It’s important to remember the 10-20-70 rule when working with data and technology. Focus 10 per cent of the effort on technology development, 20 per cent on deploying tech stacks, and 70 per cent on change management and other people-related processes. This means that most of the work should be focused on managing the changes that come with new systems, rather than just relying on data and technology.

"Trust is crucial in AI adoption. Leaders must respect consumer and employee concerns while navigating the misinformation-excitement-concern curve and capitalizing on market opportunities," the BCG report says.