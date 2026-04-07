UAE launches world’s first commercial U6GHz network

The UAE has taken a major leap in next-generation connectivity with the launch of the world’s first commercial upper 6GHz (U6GHz) network and ecosystem.

Announced at the SAMENA Council Leaders’ Summit 2026, the milestone positions the UAE at the forefront of global digital infrastructure, led by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

What is U6GHz?

The U6GHz band (6425–7125 MHz), often called the “golden spectrum,” offers a balance between wide coverage and high-capacity performance.

It is expected to deliver speeds of up to 10Gbps downlink and 1Gbps uplink under 5G-Advanced, support AI-driven applications requiring high data throughput, and lay the foundation for future 6G networks.

With data demand surging due to AI and digital services, U6GHz is seen as critical for ensuring fast, reliable, and low-latency connectivity.

The launch was supported by major global players, including Huawei, Nokia, GSMA, as well as UAE operators du and e&.

The UAE’s U6GHz journey has been years in the making. In 2024, TDRA allocated the U6GHz band for mobile services. In 2025, successful field tests achieved 10Gbps speeds, and in 2026, commercial rollout has official begun.