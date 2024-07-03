E-Paper

UAE issues security alert: Samsung users urged to update devices to avoid data theft

The country's Cyber Security Council has recommended users to update their Android devices to the latest version

Web Desk
File photo used for illustrative purposes only
Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:55 PM

Samsung users have been urged to update their devices after the tech giant released security updates addressing some vulnerabilities.

The UAE Cyber Security Council has recommended users to update their Android devices to the latest version.


These vulnerabilities were found in major flagship models. This update includes patches from Google's Android Security Bulletin July 2024 and additional fixes from Samsung. These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorised access to a device or steal data.

Samsung has also put out some disclaimers for the updates, which are:

  • In some cases regular OS upgrades may cause delays to planned security updates. However, users can be rest assured the OS upgrades will include up-to-date security patches when delivered.
  • Delivery time of security patches may vary depending on the regions and models.
  • Some patches to be received from chipset vendors (also known as Device Specific patches) may not be included in the security update package of the month. They will be included in upcoming security update packages as soon as the patches are ready to deliver.

For more information on the vulnerabilities, users can visit the Samsung website.

