UAE issues Microsoft alert: Users urged to update devices, avoid 139 vulnerabilities

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 6:46 PM

The UAE's Cyber Security Council has urged Microsoft users to update their devices in order to avoid more than 100 vulnerabilities.

The authority said in an alert today that Microsoft released 139 security updates across various products. They include Windows, Office, .NET, Azure, and more.

The authority added that some of the vulnerabilities that have now been addressed were critical and have been actively exploited.

