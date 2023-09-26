UAE: iPhone 15 almost sold out in the market; top models in short supply

Pro Max is in high demand, and its aerospace-grade Titanium construction seems to have caught shoppers' fancy

An Apple iPhone 15 advertisement. Photo: Reuters

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

Major electronics retailers in the UAE say that the first lot of the iPhone 15 has been sold out within a few days of its launch as demand has exceeded forecasts and expectations for the latest model. Some retailers said the demand for iPhone 15 doubled compared to Apple's previous prized device.

Apple's new iPhones went on sale on September 22 in the UAE at the US technology giant's outlets in The Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall. Thousands of people turned up to buy the new gadgets, with many buying for their entire family.

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Group, said the initial demand has been quite strong. "We have seen an exponential double-digit uplift in pre-order numbers over the last year. The launch is a shot in the arm of technology retailers and will boost sales this quarter. As anticipated, iPhone 15 Pro Max is in high demand because of its aerospace-grade Titanium construction," he said.

Vikas Chadha

Thanking Jumbo's loyal customers, Chadha confirmed that the first lot of the supply has been sold out. "Traditionally also we witness frenzied interest from customers during Apple smartphone launches. Our guaranteed buy-back programme, zero per cent instalment plans, trade-ins, and discounts on Apple accessories also help the sales."

Apple launched iPhone 15, Pro and Pro Max in the UAE with prices starting from Dh3,399 and going up to Dh6,799.

In a reply to a query about a shortage of iPhone 15, he stated that there is a constraint, but this is usually the case during the initial phase of iPhone launches. "We will get more supplies weekly from the manufacturer, and that should help tide over this phase."

iPhone 15 sales performing better

Echoing Vikas Chadha's comments, Rajat Asthana, COO of Eros Group, said the initial response is very good, and it is likely that the new iPhone variant will do better than the previous model.

"The bookings also seem to be good. But, like always, there is a limited release of stocks for the launch. Some stocks of iPhone 15 are expected to be coming from India factory, though the majority will come from China."

Asthana added that the iPhone 15 Pro is taking the lion's share of the pre-bookings. "Overall, the smartphone market has been good, and sales have been holding well in the UAE market. The premium end of smartphones has been performing better than other segments in retail sales.

iPhones cheaper in UAE than in India

He further added that another strong factor is that UAE prices are one of the lowest as compared to many markets, including India. "A Rs38,000 difference in iPhone 15 Pro price as compared to India is a significant difference."

Muddassir Ahmad

Muddassir Ahmad, CEO of ECity Electronics, said the new variant proved yet again that iPhone demand is very good.

"We see a demand surge of more than 100 per cent year-on-year. The iPhone Pro series sees higher traction because Titanium colours are high in demand. We still carry limited stocks," said Ahmad.

"We are running car, plus iPhone and TV bundle offer at Dh57,999 with more than 30 car bundles sold in last three days," he added.

ALSO READ: