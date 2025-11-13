Bold or bizarre? UAE influencers react to Apple's Dh845 iPhone pocket

Tech influencers in the UAE have mixed feelings about Apple’s brand-new iPhone Pocket, which was revealed on Tuesday. While some have described it as “bold” and “cool”, others said it looked funny like a “dressed-up phone holster”.

The 3D-knitted construction — which is a collaboration between designer Issey Miyake and Apple — is created to fit any iPhone as well as all pocketable items. The item will cost the equivalent of Dh550 or Dh845 depending on whether buyers want the long or short strap version of it.

Popular UAE-based tech content creator Emkwan said that the creation was sure to set a trend. “It’s cool to see tech brands like Apple crossing over into lifestyle,” he said. “The days of tech being only for geeks is over. These everyday devices are much more mainstream, and I think we’ll see more brands play into the lifestyle accessories for their devices.”

Tech geek Aaron Jon said that he felt the product was strange at first glance. “You don’t expect Apple to launch something that looks like a dressed-up phone holster,” he said. “But when you think about how people actually use their phones today, it starts to make sense. Everyone wants to be hands-free, nobody wants to dig through a bag, and tighter clothing doesn’t leave much pocket space. So, while it feels unusual, I understand the logic.”

Demand in the UAE

The iPhone Pocket is scheduled to go on sale on Friday, but it is not yet immediately clear whether the limited-edition product will be available in the UAE.

Tech blogger Saurabh Kishu said that he thinks Apple is testing the waters with the product. “They have released it in limited countries, so I think they want to see the demand and hype of the product,” he said. “If it goes well, I think they will release it here. Dubai is a hub for premium devices, luxury accessories, fashion-tech and status items. I think there will be demand especially among trend-setters, tech-influencers and people who care about style.”

Aaron added that if it does come to the UAE, people will pick it up out of curiosity and the usual appetite for all things new. “The region likes anything that makes life easier and looks put-together, even if it starts off a little quirky,” he said. “It won’t be for everyone, but it will absolutely have an early adopter audience.”

Amusement

Online, the product has met with amusement with some social media users comparing it to “a cut-up sock” and decrying its lack of security. Others called it a nod to the history of Apple.

Emkwan explained that this collaboration with the fashion label Issey Miyake was significant in many ways. “Steve Jobs was a big fan of the designer, so much so that he commissioned Issey Miyake to create his now famous black turtlenecks,” he said. “So, I think this is just a one-off than a regular thing.”

Aaron said that while he doesn’t think there was a “loud consumer demand” for a wearable pocket, the demand for convenience is going to make such products more popular. “People want quick access to their phones without juggling them or stretching their pockets,” he said. “Apple saw a real behavior — constant reach-and-grab — and tried to give it a cleaner, more intentional design. Other brands will follow, because the behaviour is already here."