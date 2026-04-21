UAE Hackathon 2026: 9th edition launches with 'Making Impact' theme

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) today launched the 9th edition of the UAE Hackathon under the theme "Making Impact. Going Beyond the Idea," highlighting the transformation of concepts into implementable projects with sustainable societal and economic impact.

The UAE Hackathon 2026 aligns with national strategic priorities including the Year of the Family 2026, the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, and the UAE's artificial intelligence vision. This edition focuses on developing solutions that enhance quality of life, improve government service efficiency, and support a knowledge-based digital economy.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, stated: "The UAE Hackathon represents a leading national platform that goes beyond traditional competition to become an integrated environment for creating real impact. Through it, we empower creative minds and transform ideas into practical, implementable solutions that contribute to improving government services and enhancing quality of life.”

What is UAE Hackathon?

According to the official website, the hackathon aims to bring together citizens and residents to develop AI-driven, cyber-secure, and sustainable solutions that address national challenges. This will be done through leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Big Data, and Data Analytics. Participants can collaborate to create innovative digital solutions that enhance government services, improve quality of life, and support the UAE’s vision for a smarter, more efficient, and future-ready society.

The UAE Hackathon 2026 features an enhanced model with two main tracks:

Entrepreneurship Track: Targets entrepreneurs and startup founders with a comprehensive three-month post-hackathon support programme including mentoring, business model development, investor matchmaking, and final pitching sessions.

Innovation Track: Designed for school students, university students, and government employees to promote innovation culture and community participation, enabling participants to develop prototypes addressing national challenges.

Technology-driven support

Participants will access an integrated environment featuring AI tools, training workshops, expert mentoring sessions, and emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Since launching in 2018, the UAE Hackathon has attracted 18,373 participants and received 494 innovative ideas, establishing itself as a pivotal national initiative for innovation and digital transformation.

Mohammed Al Zarooni, Deputy Director General for Information and Digital Government Sector, added: "The theme reflects the hackathon's direction towards transforming ideas into tangible and sustainable impact."

The UAE Hackathon 2026 will conclude with a closing ceremony during Innovation Month, honouring winning teams and showcasing outstanding projects that strengthen the national innovation ecosystem and foster public-private partnerships.