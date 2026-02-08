UAE gaming market sees rapid growth as video games dominate digital spending

The UAE’s video gaming industry is rapidly emerging as one of the most dynamic pillars of the region’s digital economy, powered by rising consumer spending, strong infrastructure and a young, tech-savvy population that is redefining how entertainment is consumed across the Middle East.

A new industry study shows that the UAE sits at the heart of a regional gaming boom that has transformed video games from a niche pastime into a multi-billion-dollar economic ecosystem spanning creative production, digital marketing, and intellectual property development. Across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, total