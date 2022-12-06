UAE: Free video calling app records 3.5 million downloads

The park's booming ecosystem serves the increasing demand of construction sector
GoChat Messenger, a free voice and video calling app by Etisalat UAE (branded as etisalat e&), has exceeded 3.5 million downloads worldwide.
People in the UAE and other countries have downloaded it for the hassle-free experience it provides, allowing users to make and receive voice and video calls, chat with friends and family, transfer money to their families, pay bills, play games, and other purposes.
The messenger app also allowed customers to follow their favourite brands to stay updated on offers, discounts, and new launches varying from fashion to automobiles and food to many more. The services section also includes grocery shopping.
For GoChat’s customers, a new ‘Invite and Earn’ campaign has been introduced, enabling them to earn up to 2,500 smiles points every day for inviting friends and family to join GoChat messenger.
GoChat Messenger is a global application that can be downloaded by anyone in the world, only requiring a mobile number for registration, connecting the UAE population with friends and family across the globe and can be downloaded via Android and iOS app stores.
