UAE firms race to scale AI from pilots to enterprise as leaders chase real returns

Artificial intelligence is rapidly moving from isolated experimentation to a core pillar of enterprise strategy across the UAE, with business leaders under growing pressure to translate ambition into measurable returns.

According to Aditi Nitin, Partner and AI & Data Leader at Deloitte Middle East, the shift is already reshaping how leadership teams operate. “AI has moved from the innovation lab to the boardroom,” she said, adding that CEOs are no longer asking where to pilot the technology but “how do we redesign the enterprise around AI safely, responsibly, and at scale?”

This transition is particularly visible in the UAE, where government-backed AI initiatives and private-sector adoption are accelerating in tandem. However, organisations are still grappling with execution challenges, even as investment and policy momentum build.

A key bottleneck is the gap between ambition and operational readiness. Across the Middle East, companies have access to a growing array of AI tools, but many are struggling to embed them into workflows at scale. “The greatest gap today is between strategic ambition and operational readiness,” noted, highlighting the difficulty in converting AI investments into “scaled, governed, and measurable business impact.”

Data from Deloitte’s latest research underscores the challenge. While 90 per cent of leaders are increasing AI spending and 84 per cent expect revenue growth from AI, only 16 per cent are currently seeing that impact. The disconnect, Nitin said, stems from a lack of focus on business outcomes and process redesign rather than technology deployment alone.

Workforce readiness remains another critical hurdle for UAE organisations. Despite the high profile of AI hiring, companies are increasingly prioritising broad-based employee upskilling over specialist recruitment. Deloitte’s findings show that 61 per cent of organisations are investing in reskilling initiatives, and 51 per cent are working to improve AI fluency across their workforce, compared with just 30 per cent focusing on hiring specialised talent.

“AI value will not scale if it remains concentrated in small expert teams,” said, stressing that the technology must be embedded into “everyday workflows, decisions, and roles.”

At the same time, Dubai’s push to accelerate private-sector adoption of more advanced agentic AI — systems capable of semi-autonomous decision-making — is raising both opportunity and risk. While the region is well positioned in terms of ambition and investment, Nitin cautioned that enterprise readiness is uneven.

“Agentic AI presents a significant opportunity for Dubai… however, it also raises the bar on data, governance, cloud architecture, interoperability, and human oversight,” she said.

Fragmentation is emerging as a key concern, particularly as different departments and entities accelerate AI deployment independently. Without coordination, companies risk duplicating investments and failing to realise full returns. The next phase, Nitin said, will require “coordinated, interoperable and value-led transformation.”

Looking ahead, the distinction between leading and lagging organisations in the UAE is likely to hinge on their ability to move beyond pilots to full-scale deployment. Deloitte’s research shows that 71 per cent of organisations have yet to redesign roles around AI, while only 17 per cent of non-technical workers are highly enthusiastic adopters — highlighting the scale of change still required.

“The organizations that successfully scale AI… will be those that move from experimentation to industrialization,” said, emphasising the need for clear governance, trusted data, and measurable value creation.

While AI ambition is strong for UAE companies, sustained competitive advantage will depend on how effectively organisations can embed the technology into the fabric of their operations — and turn promise into performance, Nitin said.