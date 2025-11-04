Homework, family chats, faith questions: UAE families are talking to AI in Arabic

For many families in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, findings suggest that technology is not only shaping cultural habits but also playing a role in preserving languages.

A new survey commissioned by Amazon Alexa reveals just how quickly Arabic-first voice assistants are embedding themselves into daily routines.

According to the study, 85 per cent of residents in both countries have tried a voice assistant, and 43 per cent use them regularly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

AI strategies and the power of Arabic

The research also shows a strong link between government initiatives and technology adoption. Seventy-four per cent of respondents are familiar with their country’s National AI strategy, indicating that official visions for the future of AI are influencing people’s daily lives.

Language is a key factor, too. Sixty-five per cent prefer using Arabic on their voice assistants, with Khaleeji Arabic emerging as the most popular dialect. More than half about 56 per cent said it matters that voice assistants understand regional accents and local expressions, making the technology feel personal and relevant.

Bridging generations

For families, Arabic voice assistants are more than helpful — they’re educational and inclusive. Half of respondents believe these assistants help younger family members maintain or improve their Arabic, while many stated older relatives feel more confident using technology with the help of the younger generation.

Seeking information remains the most common use with 42 per cent of people highlighting the same.

Thirty-nine per cent of users are increasingly exploring educational content and 33 per cent of people use it for local service integration like smart home controls, and religious support.

Influence of technology in daily lives

For 14-year-old Samar Khalil, voice technology has become a daily companion. “I never thought a voice assistant could feel so personal,” she said. “Using one in Arabic has changed my routine — I use it for school questions, reminders, or even control smart devices at home."

"What I love most is that it helps me and my younger siblings practice Arabic, and even my grandparents are starting to use it. They feel more confident with technology because it speaks their language. It’s more than just convenience, it makes technology feel like it truly belongs to us," she added.

Meanwhile, Aakash Nandi, a Year 5 student learning Arabic as a second language, said voice tools have helped him study more effectively. “I’m not a native Arabic speaker, but I’m working on improving my Arabic skills, which I’ll need for exams in the coming years. To practice, I take online lessons with a teacher based in Morocco, who gives me quite a bit of homework.

"When I don’t understand something, I use my mother’s Android app that lets me use voice chat. I just tap the microphone and talk to ChatGPT instead of only typing. This really helps me clear up my doubts. My mother also records my sessions with my Arabic teacher, so I can listen to them later for revision and ask AI for clarifications," said Aakash.

Arabic-first voice assistants are proving they are not just smart devices — they are a bridge connecting generations, cultures, and everyday life.

Sara Magboul said she usually relies on the English AI voice assistant, especially when she’s driving and can’t read messages. “That’s when I prefer using the voice assistant,” she explained. Recently, however, she’s started using the Arabic version as well. “Especially when it’s Islamic questions or more serious personal questions… I love asking it in Arabic and receiving Arabic answers,” she said.

Still, she feels the Arabic voice assistant has some way to go in sounding more natural. “It doesn’t feel natural,” she noted, describing the tone as a bit more rigid compared to the English one.