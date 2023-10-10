UAE: Ex-Xiaomi chief Manu Jain named India CEO of top AI company in Abu Dhabi

G42 described Jain as 'a name synonymous with transformative leadership and ground-breaking success in the consumer technology sector'

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM

Manu Kumar Jain, formerly the India head of Xiaomi, has taken on a new role as India Chief Executive Officer of G42, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) company.

In a LinkedIn post, Jain expressed his excitement about the new opportunity, saying, “I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI company, to kickstart a new AI business in India! Together, we will innovate, disrupt, and drive forward the frontiers of artificial intelligence.“

He also emphasised the transformative potential of AI, stating,“#AI is transforming our lives and industries, and its potential is limitless. There is a great opportunity to harness this power and make a significant impact on India's tech landscape.”

Jain added that he is all set to “embark on a new and exciting adventure.”

Following his resignation from Xiaomi in January — after nine years of service — Jain shared a heartfelt note on LinkedIn, saying, “Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all. The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!”

In a separate post, while reflecting on his time at Xiaomi, Jain added, “From a small room with a single team member to a family of 50,000+: it was an epic journey! This was our 1st ever office 9 years ago. Initially, I used to sit alone in this small 6-seater room. Used to feel so lonely, not having anyone to speak to. Even served Tea / Coffee to guests myself. I remember feeling so happy & grateful when the first team member (Myshkin) joined. I finally had someone to talk to.”

Here's a photo he shared with the post:

According to G42's official website, the company was established in 2018. Describing its mission, the firm articulates that it is “constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress while exploring the frontiers for the next breakthrough that will help us tackle society’s most pressing problems.”

G42 provides a range of services, including digital infrastructure and cloud computing, AI research, solutions tailored to high-impact industries, and investment opportunities.

