  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:16 | DXB clear.png29.2°C

UAE data leaders struggle to trace AI decisions amid rapid adoption

94% of UAE data leaders say they lack complete visibility into AI decision-making processes — a figure among the highest globally, Dataiku report finds

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 7:05 PM

Top Stories

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Nearly all senior data executives in the UAE admit they cannot fully trace how artificial intelligence systems make decisions, even as the country accelerates its AI ambitions under the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, a study showed. 

According to Dataiku’s latest Global AI Confessions Report: Data Leaders Edition, 94% of UAE data leaders say they lack complete visibility into AI decision-making processes—a figure among the highest globally.

Recommended For You

'Generation Z' protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder

'Generation Z' protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder

US to consider obesity, special-needs children as factors in refusing long-term visas

US to consider obesity, special-needs children as factors in refusing long-term visas

Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Dubai: 60% work complete for first flying taxi vertiport near DXB

Dubai: 60% work complete for first flying taxi vertiport near DXB

South Africa beats India in Test match; Harmer powers thrilling 30-run victory

South Africa beats India in Test match; Harmer powers thrilling 30-run victory

 

The survey, conducted by The Harris Poll across eight countries, paints a picture of rapid AI adoption outpacing governance. Only 17% of UAE respondents require AI systems to “show their work” consistently, while nearly two-thirds (62%) are not confident their organisation’s AI systems could pass a basic audit. Despite these concerns, 72% would still trust AI agents to make autonomous business decisions—even without explainability.

“This report reveals that enterprises in the UAE, much like those globally, are betting on AI they don’t fully trust,” said Florian Douetteau, Co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “The encouraging news is that governance challenges, such as explainability and traceability, can be overcome.”

The findings highlight a disconnect between executive expectations and operational realities. Almost six in ten UAE data leaders believe their C-suite overestimates AI accuracy, while 64% say leadership underestimates the time and complexity required to make AI production-ready. Alarmingly, nearly a third have been asked to approve AI initiatives that made them uncomfortable, and three in four say their company’s AI strategy is driven more by technological ambition than business outcomes.

Despite the risks, perceived consequences remain low. Just 35% of UAE respondents expect a CEO to lose their job over AI-related complications by 2026—the lowest globally. Over half also feel their own roles are secure even if AI fails to deliver measurable business gains in the next two years.

Still, UAE organisations show caution in sensitive areas. More than half would never allow AI to make hiring or firing decisions, while significant numbers would exclude AI from legal, compliance, or employee wellness functions.

UAE organisations are leading the charge in adopting AI at scale, but the findings show that work must still be done to ensure responsible growth remains the priority,” said Sid Bhatia, Area VP & General Manager – Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Dataiku.

The report underscores a critical moment for the Emirates: as regulators explore AI governance frameworks, businesses have an opportunity to build internal accountability and strengthen transparency across the AI lifecycle.