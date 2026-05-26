UAE CEOs feel mounting AI pressure as 79% warn roles at risk without results by 2026

As artificial intelligence reshapes corporate strategy, a growing number of UAE chief executives are under pressure to deliver tangible results — or risk losing their jobs, a study shows.

The findings from the 2026 edition of Dataiku’s CEO Confessions Study reveals that 79 per cent of UAE CEOs believe their role could be at risk if their organisation fails to generate measurable business gains from AI by the end of 2026.

The findings highlight how quickly AI adoption is evolving from a technology initiative into a boardroom-level performance metric. More than half (53 per cent) of CEOs in the UAE say that within the next two years, leading a successful AI strategy will become the top criterion for board-level CEO appointments.

The pressure is not just theoretical. Three-quarters (75 per cent) of UAE CEOs surveyed believe their peers could be removed from their roles as early as 2026 due to failed AI strategies or high-profile AI-related crises, underlining the extent to which AI execution is now tied to leadership accountability.

At the same time, CEOs are positioning themselves at the centre of AI decision-making. Around 55 per cent identify themselves as the single most influential stakeholder in determining their organisation’s AI direction, placing them ahead of IT, data and business leaders.

“Every enterprise now has access to powerful AI. The differentiator is whether they can turn that power into reliable business decisions,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO and co-founder of Dataiku. “That is the cognitive dissonance happening in the C-suite right now: CEOs are staking their jobs on AI, but still questioning its outputs and struggling to control the systems they say they own. The companies that close that gap will be the ones building AI worth being accountable for. That is what separates a bet from a business.”

However, the research also points to a growing sense of caution. Nearly a quarter (23 per cent) of UAE CEOs believe their organisation’s current use of AI could jeopardise their long-term legacy — more than double the global average. Meanwhile, 44 per cent say they have already delayed or cancelled AI initiatives due to concerns over potential failure.

This mix of urgency and hesitation reflects the broader challenge facing companies in the UAE: balancing the need to innovate quickly with the risks associated with deploying new technologies at scale.

The study suggests that while AI is increasingly seen as a competitive necessity, many organisations are still grappling with execution risks, governance concerns and the difficulty of translating AI investments into measurable returns.