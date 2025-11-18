UAE bank customers want tech that 'feels human'; how firms are redesigning services

UAE banks are being pushed to redesign their services around a customer who expects speed, convenience and personalisation while still wanting every digital interaction to feel human.

This was the central message from Gilbert Jadallah, Regional Sales Manager at Tungsten Automation, during a fireside chat at the 4th Banking Innovation and Technology Summit 2025 hosted by Khaleej Times on Tuesday, November 18.

Speaking on the theme of customer obsession, Jadallah said the shift in expectations is forcing banks to rethink not only their apps and front-end journeys but also the work that happens behind the scenes. He explained that true customer centricity begins in the internal workflows that shape onboarding, KYC, lending and trade. When these processes are automated, he said, bankers spend less time on paperwork and more time supporting clients.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Customers in the UAE want fast, simple and personalised services. They also want digital journeys to feel human. To achieve that, banks have to free their staff from friction in the back office,” he said.

Coming in its fourth edition, the 4th Banking Innovation and Technology Summit 2025 gathered senior leaders from banks, fintech firms and regulatory bodies to discuss how technology is reshaping financial services in the UAE. The summit continues to serve as a platform for decision makers to share insights, compare challenges and identify practical steps for the region’s next stage of digital growth.

The session, moderated by Priyadarshinee Awatramani, Executive Director and Head of Client Experience at Standard Chartered Bank, explored how banks can balance empathy and efficiency as digital adoption rises. Awatramani opened the discussion by noting that trust remains at the core of banking and asked how institutions can keep the human element alive in a sector built on technology and data.

Jadallah said the next frontier is real time data. Many banks operate with disconnected data silos, he said, which limits their ability to anticipate needs. Connecting these systems through automation platforms helps banks see what customers are doing, understand where they struggle and respond in the moment. He shared an example of a client using Tungsten’s AI to analyse documents and detect potential fraud, allowing teams to act quickly and strengthen trust.

“Real-time insights allow banks to move from reactive to proactive. That is where timely empathy comes in, being there for customers before they ask,” he said.

Awatramani added that the human element cannot be lost even as digital channels expand. Scaling empathy across touch points, she said, depends on using data responsibly and shaping journeys that feel supportive rather than automated.

BIT’25 continues to serve as a meeting point for CEOs, CIOs, regulators, fintech founders and innovation leaders. Now in its fifth edition, the summit brings together key players shaping the next stage of the region’s financial landscape, connecting banking and fintech communities at a moment when the UAE is accelerating its role as a global hub for finance and technology.