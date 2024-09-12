UAE authority issues security update alert for Google Chrome users

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 7:44 PM

The UAE's Cyber Security Council alerted Google Chrome users of a security update on Thursday.

This comes after Google released security updates to address multiple vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser.

These vulnerabilities could potentially allow attackers to execute malicious code on affected system, the authority said.

