UAE authority issues security alert for Google Chrome users

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 5:33 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 6:49 PM

The UAE Cyber Security Council on Monday urged Google Chrome users in the country to update their browser to the latest version as the tech giant recently released security updates to address the free web browser's vulnerabilities.

The tech giant has recently released security updates for the Long-Term Support (LTS) channel of ChromeOS to address vulnerabilities.

These vulnerabilities, if ignored, could allow hackers to access devices, steal data, or even execute malicious codes into one's affected systems.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On July 19, Google Chrome users in the country were urged to update to the latest version of the free web browser.

The UAE Cyber Security Council recommended that Chrome users update their devices' browser to the latest version by Google.

The security council also advised users to circulate this information with various entities and partners.