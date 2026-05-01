UAE authority blocks over 13,000 websites for copyright infringement in Q1 2026

InstaBlock, an instant-response service for reporting copyright infringement in creative content and digital broadcasting, announced its numbers for the first quarter of 2026.

It blocked 13,667 infringing websites, up nearly 400 per cent compared to the same period last year. Since the launch of the InstaBlock Centre in February 2025, the total number of blocked websites has reached 47,667.

InstaBlock was earlier launched by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and it also established the InstaBlock Centre for immediate website blocking.

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The centre uses advanced AI tools to enable real-time monitoring and rapid processing of reports, including blocking websites and limiting spread of unlicensed content.

Dr Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the success of monitoring and awareness efforts, and the continued operation of the InstaBlock initiative, reflect the effectiveness of the national approach to IP protection.

He highlighted that the initiative has enhanced its operational capabilities in cooperation with strategic partners, in line with international best practices.

It has also contributed to reinforcing a secure digital environment that supports creativity and innovation, strengthening rights holders’ confidence in the legislative ecosystem and government procedures, and enhancing the UAE’s position in digital anti-piracy indicators.

The campaign focused on blocking infringing websites in cooperation with the TDRA, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan, when violations related to broadcasting and digital content rights protected under the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights Law tend to surge.

The Ministry was committed to instant response to infringement reports, including round-the-clock receipt and handling of reports, in continued coordination with strategic partners.