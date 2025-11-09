UAE app economy shifts to profitability as finance installs surge 700%

The UAE’s app economy is entering a new era of profitability, driven by loyalty and retention rather than sheer user acquisition, according to new data unveiled by AppsFlyer at the inaugural MAMA Dubai (Mobile Acquisition & Mobile Analytics) event.

The research highlights two defining trends: a sevenfold surge in finance app installs between 2021 and 2024 and a 50 per cent drop in ad fraud on Android year-on-year, signaling improved trust and marketing sophistication across the ecosystem.

“We’re seeing the UAE set a new global benchmark for sustainable app growth,” said Sarah Maina, Regional Manager for France and the Middle East at AppsFlyer. “Marketers here are showing that when you invest in data integrity, user trust, and creative innovation, profitability naturally follows.”

From scale to sustainability

The UAE market is transitioning from an era of acquisition-led expansion to one anchored in quality engagement. Finance, shopping, and lifestyle apps have emerged as growth leaders. Finance apps alone recorded a 700 per cent increase in installs, fueled by the nation’s push toward a cashless economy and rapid fintech adoption.

“Finance has grown by 700 per cent since 2021, which is remarkable,” Maina noted during the event. “This surge is largely due to the UAE’s transition toward a cashless society and the major digital transformations of traditional banks. The UAE is actually ahead globally in digital banking transformation.”

Shopping apps are also thriving, supported by hybrid retail models and the rise of buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solutions. Meanwhile, gaming—once dominant—has plateaued in new installs, prompting developers to innovate with hybrid monetization and immersive in-app experiences.

Loyalty over installs

Maina emphasised that growth is no longer about downloads: “The investment in marketing is now focused on loyalty, retention, and re-engagement. The market has matured to a point where the priority is keeping users engaged and loyal.”

This shift is evident in user acquisition spending, which rose 32 per cent on Android and 36 per cent on iOS, reflecting a preference for value-driven engagement. Ad fraud, historically a challenge in the region, has declined sharply—down 50 per cent on Android and 25 per cent on iOS—thanks to better education and technology.

The rise of super apps

E-commerce and retail are also evolving. “We’re seeing fewer new app installs but more focus on re-engagement and loyalty,” Maina said. “Super apps that integrate shopping, travel, and payments under one ecosystem are gaining traction.”

With UAE users spending 4.6 hours daily on their phones, brands are leveraging data and AI to personalise experiences and optimise campaigns in real time. “Creativity and data now go hand-in-hand,” Maina added. “It’s no longer just about downloads—it’s about what users do after downloading.”

As the UAE app economy matures, the message is clear: profitability comes from trust, loyalty, and innovation — not volume.